Camp Outpost Inc.

Sisterhood of Shred: Wakesurf Summer Edition

341 Thomas Lake Rd

Ashland, NE 68003, USA

Sisterhood of Shred: Ride & Rise Pass
$25

Wakesurf session with Omaha Marine Center and Camp Outpost, coaches, boat driving basics, beachside lunch & refreshments, and access to the raddest crew of women on water. All proceeds support Camp Outpost’s 501(c)(3) outdoor programs. Nonrefundable.
