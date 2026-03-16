Sisterhood of Witches's Memberships

🔮 Sisterhood Supporter — $150 / Year

The Sisterhood Supporter membership is for witches who wish to deepen their support of the Sisterhood and help make our community accessible to more women.

Includes:

1 Year Membership

Participation in Sisterhood gatherings and workshops

Access to member communications and announcements

Ability to join local Sisterhood Circles

Invitations to community rituals, classes, and events

Access to member resources and educational content

Sponsors another sister through the Sisterhood Scholarship Program, helping ensure that women experiencing financial hardship can still participate in the community.

Additional support from this membership helps provide many of the elements that make our gatherings special, including craft supplies, workshop materials, ritual tools, and resources that support events and sacred spaces.

We are deeply grateful to the witches who choose to support the Sisterhood in this way. Your generosity helps the circle grow and allows this community to continue offering connection, learning, and magical experiences for many women.

✨ Thank you for helping strengthen the Sisterhood.