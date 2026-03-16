Sisterhood of Witches's Memberships

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until April 22, 2027
Includes:
1 Year Membership
Participation in Sisterhood gatherings and workshops
Access to member communications and announcements
Ability to join local Sisterhood Circles
Invitations to community rituals, classes, and events
Access to member resources and educational content
Membership contributions help sustain the Sisterhood by supporting the administrative and operational costs required to maintain our community and organize gatherings, workshops, and shared learning experiences.
Renews monthly
Includes:
1 month Membership
Participation in Sisterhood gatherings and workshops
Access to member communications and announcements
Ability to join local Sisterhood Circles
Invitations to community rituals, classes, and events
Access to member resources and educational content
Membership contributions help sustain the Sisterhood by supporting the administrative and operational costs required to maintain our community and organize gatherings, workshops, and shared learning experiences.
Valid until April 22, 2027
The Sisterhood Supporter membership is for witches who wish to deepen their support of the Sisterhood and help make our community accessible to more women.
Includes:
1 Year Membership
Participation in Sisterhood gatherings and workshops
Access to member communications and announcements
Ability to join local Sisterhood Circles
Invitations to community rituals, classes, and events
Access to member resources and educational content
Sponsors another sister through the Sisterhood Scholarship Program, helping ensure that women experiencing financial hardship can still participate in the community.
Additional support from this membership helps provide many of the elements that make our gatherings special, including craft supplies, workshop materials, ritual tools, and resources that support events and sacred spaces.
We are deeply grateful to the witches who choose to support the Sisterhood in this way. Your generosity helps the circle grow and allows this community to continue offering connection, learning, and magical experiences for many women.
✨ Thank you for helping strengthen the Sisterhood.
Valid until April 22, 2027
The Sisterhood Scholarship Membership is available for women who wish to participate in the Sisterhood but may be experiencing financial hardship at this time. These memberships are made possible through the generosity of our Sisterhood Supporters, who help ensure that our community remains welcoming and accessible.
Scholarship memberships are limited and offered based on available scholarship funds.
Includes:
1 year Membership
Participation in Sisterhood gatherings and workshops
Access to member communications and announcements
Ability to join local Sisterhood Circles
Invitations to community rituals, classes, and events
Access to member resources and educational content
Scholarship memberships are supported by members of the Sisterhood who believe in keeping our community open to women seeking connection, learning, and shared spiritual exploration.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!