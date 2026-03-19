Sisterhood presents the art of Georgia O'Keeffe luncheon

Join Temple Beth Shalom of the West Valley Sisterhood for a warm luncheon and an engaging look at the art of Georgia O’Keeffe presented by a docent from the Phoenix Art Museum at noon April 20. 🎨 Together, we’ll explore her bold vision and reflect on how creativity and beauty deepen our appreciation of the world around us. Please RSVP by noon April 13.

This gathering supports Temple Beth Shalom’s commitment to learning, connection and Jewish community.



