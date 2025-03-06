Sisterhood Raffle

The Alaska Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. is actively fundraising to support our Educational Programs for teenage girls. We are excited to re-launch our initiatives for the 2025-26 school year, aimed at empowering middle school girls in Anchorage. Our main objective is to equip them for full engagement in the 21st-century world.

The Alaska Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. is actively fundraising to support our Educational Programs for teenage girls. We are excited to re-launch our initiatives for the 2025-26 school year, aimed at empowering middle school girls in Anchorage. Our main objective is to equip them for full engagement in the 21st-century world.

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