Sisters Afternoon Tea

About this event
3111 Olympus Blvd Coppell, TX 75019, USA
Early Bird Ticket. Ages 12+
Be among the first to bloom with us! Your ticket includes it all — tea and refreshments(proper teacups👀), a curated spread of savory bites, sweets, and fresh fruit, and a thoughtfully styled space made for gathering. Expect little delights, beautiful corners to capture, and time set aside for sisterhood. Reserve early and join the sisters who help bring this gathering to life!
General ticket. Ages 12+. Registration closes June 26th.
Come join us in full bloom! Your ticket includes it all — tea and refreshments(proper teacups👀), a curated spread of savory bites, sweets, and fresh fruit, and a thoughtfully styled space made for gathering. Expect little delights, beautiful corners to capture, and time set aside for sisterhood.
$
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