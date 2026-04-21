Sisters Of The Sea Inc

Hosted by

Sisters Of The Sea Inc

About this event

VOLUNTEER Sign-up - Sisters & Survivors 2026

691 1st St N

Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250, USA

PUSHER Sign-up
Free

*Strong surfers and swimmers preferred to be a pusher
You will be pushing our survivors into waves, making sure they are angled properly, and giving them helpful tips on how to surf

CATCHER Sign-up
Free

You will be standing on the shore in shallow waters waiting for our survivors, making sure that as they surf, they don't fall off the board abruptly

SET UP Volunteer Sign up
Free

You will be helping with set up on the beach and bringing boards down to the beach

TEAR DOWN Volunteer Sign up
Free

You will be helping with taking down our set up on the beach and bringing boards back to Saltwater Cowgirls' trailer

PHOTOGRAPHER/VIDEOGRAPHER Volunteer Sign up
Free

You will be taking photos of the event. We would love to have photos, videos, drone footage, etc!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!