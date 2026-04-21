VOLUNTEER Sign-up - Sisters & Survivors 2026

About this event
*Strong surfers and swimmers preferred to be a pusher
You will be pushing our survivors into waves, making sure they are angled properly, and giving them helpful tips on how to surf
You will be standing on the shore in shallow waters waiting for our survivors, making sure that as they surf, they don't fall off the board abruptly
You will be helping with set up on the beach and bringing boards down to the beach
You will be helping with taking down our set up on the beach and bringing boards back to Saltwater Cowgirls' trailer
You will be taking photos of the event. We would love to have photos, videos, drone footage, etc!
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