AMP Theatre Company

Hosted by

AMP Theatre Company

About this event

The Sisters and the Bandit King

2410 E Mishawaka Ave

South Bend, IN 46615, USA

Standard Ticket
$20
Community Travel Discounted Ticket
$15

Carpool with 3+ patrons or bike, walk, etc. Build community with friends/family in your car or move through our community a different way to arrive at our community theatre performance, and get this discounted ticket price for each patron. Questions? See details at amptheatrecompany.org/event-faq

Senior Ticket
$15

For patrons age 60 and older

Student Ticket
$15

For patrons who are under 18 or have a valid student ID

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