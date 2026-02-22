The Sisters and the Bandit King

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About this event
Carpool with 3+ patrons or bike, walk, etc. Build community with friends/family in your car or move through our community a different way to arrive at our community theatre performance, and get this discounted ticket price for each patron. Questions? See details at amptheatrecompany.org/event-faq
For patrons age 60 and older
For patrons who are under 18 or have a valid student ID
$
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