Sisters Elevating Sisters' Store

Offered by
About this shop
Sisters Elevating Sisters Loud Clack Fan – Affirmation Edition Make a bold statement with the Sisters Elevating Sisters Loud Clack Fan — a vibrant and powerful symbol of unity, strength, and celebration. This eye-catching fan features a cascade of uplifting affirmations like Empower, Celebrate, Thrive, and Uplift that speak directly to the heart of every woman embracing her journey and lifting others along the way. Whether you're making an entrance, showing pride, or just keeping cool in style, the signature loud clack is more than a sound — it's a declaration. Designed with stunning imagery and the iconic Sisters Elevating Sisters logo, this fan is the perfect blend of function and purpose-driven fashion. Carry this with you as a daily reminder: You are powerful. You are seen. You are never alone.
Sisters Elevating Sisters Hair Bonnet – Empowerment in Every Thread Protect your crown in style with the Sisters Elevating Sisters satin hair bonnet — designed to lock in moisture, reduce breakage, and keep your natural or textured hair looking flawless overnight. Featuring a soft, secure fit and available in 5 bold colors (Blue, Purple, Pink, Yellow, Gold), this bonnet is where self-care meets sisterhood. Proudly branded with the Sisters Elevating Sisters logo, each bonnet is a symbol of unity, beauty, and empowerment. Whether you're preserving your curls or embracing a moment of rest, do it with comfort, confidence, and community.
Sisters Elevating Sisters Empowerment Bundle – Fan + Hair Bonnet | $20 Level up your self-care and make a bold statement with the Sisters Elevating Sisters Empowerment Bundle — a perfect pairing of purpose and style. ✨ What’s Included: 1 Loud Clack Fan – Featuring affirmations like Empower, Uplift, Thrive, and more, this fan is a celebration of sisterhood and strength. With every dramatic clack, you're claiming your space and honoring your power. 1 Satin Hair Bonnet – Designed to protect your natural crown while you rest. Available in 5 radiant colors (Blue, Purple, Pink, Yellow, Gold), this bonnet locks in moisture, reduces breakage, and reminds you that rest is resistance. 💜 Perfect for gifting, events, or simply treating yourself, this bundle is more than a deal — it's a declaration. Wear it. Wave it. Live it. Empowerment looks good on you.
Show your sisterhood pride in style with the official Sisters Elevating Sisters (SES) Tan Polo Shirt — the perfect blend of comfort, function, and unity.
Crafted from 100% polyester, this lightweight polo is designed for day-long comfort and durability. It features advanced moisture-wicking technology to help keep you dry and cool throughout the day, whether you're attending a wellness event, volunteering, or on the go.
The shirt is finished with the signature SES logo embroidered on the upper chest, making it a polished and professional option for all official SES events.
Features:
Pair it with black pants or a skirt for the perfect event look!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!