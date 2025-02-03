Sisters Elevating Sisters' Store

Show your sisterhood pride in style with the official Sisters Elevating Sisters (SES) Tan Polo Shirt — the perfect blend of comfort, function, and unity.

Crafted from 100% polyester, this lightweight polo is designed for day-long comfort and durability. It features advanced moisture-wicking technology to help keep you dry and cool throughout the day, whether you're attending a wellness event, volunteering, or on the go.

The shirt is finished with the signature SES logo embroidered on the upper chest, making it a polished and professional option for all official SES events.

Features:

Color: Tan

Material: 100% Polyester

Moisture-wicking for dry comfort

SES logo on upper chest

Unisex fit

Ideal for the Women’s Wellness Symposium and other SES activities

Pair it with black pants or a skirt for the perfect event look!