The Sisters Elevating Sisters' Store

T-shirt item
T-shirt
$24.99
Sisters Elevating Sisters (SES) T-Shirt Wear your SES pride with the official Sisters Elevating Sisters T-Shirt – a stylish and comfortable way to represent unity, empowerment, and leadership in the community. 👕 Premium Quality – Made from soft, breathable cotton blend for all-day comfort. ✨ Bold Design – Features the SES logo prominently displayed, symbolizing strength and sisterhood. 🎨 Versatile Colors – Available in classic black, white, and SES signature colors to match any style. 📏 Unisex Fit – Designed for all body types, offering a comfortable and flattering fit. Perfect for meetings, community events, and casual wear, the SES T-Shirt is more than apparel—it's a statement of empowerment and support for the Sisters Elevating Sisters movement. 🔹 Join the movement. Wear it with pride. ✨👕
Diamond SES Brooch item
Diamond SES Brooch
$19.99
Sisters Elevating Sisters (SES) Rhinestone Brooch A stunning symbol of sisterhood and empowerment, the SES Rhinestone Brooch is designed for members to wear proudly at meetings and in the community. ✨ Elegant Design – The bold SES lettering is encrusted with sparkling rhinestones, making a radiant statement. 💎 High-Quality Finish – Crafted with a polished silver-tone setting for a sleek and timeless look. 🔒 Secure Pin Backing – Ensures a comfortable and firm hold on clothing, scarves, or bags. Showcase your SES pride with this dazzling brooch, a perfect representation of strength, unity, and leadership within the Sisters Elevating Sisters community. ✨💎
SES Polo Shirt - Pre-order until March 1st item
SES Polo Shirt - Pre-order until March 1st
$19.99
Sisters Elevating Sisters (SES) Polo Shirt Elevate your look with the official SES Polo Shirt, designed for professionalism, comfort, and unity. 👕 Classic White Design – A clean, polished look that represents leadership and empowerment. ✨ Embroidered SES Logo – Proudly displayed on the upper left chest for a refined touch. 💎 Premium Fabric – Made from a breathable, high-quality cotton blend for comfort and durability. 📏 Unisex Fit – Designed for a sleek and tailored appearance, suitable for all body types. Perfect for meetings, conferences, and community events, this polo is a symbol of strength, unity, and the SES mission. 🔹 Represent SES with style and confidence! ✨👕

