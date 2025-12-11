Sisters Of Watts

Hosted by

Sisters Of Watts

About this event

Sisters of Watts Change Makers Gala

10950 S Central Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90059, USA

Pre Sale
$85

Ticket includes a meal and beverages.


General Admission
$125

Ticket includes Meal and beverages. Along with a small gift of appreciation.

Bronze Sponsor Table
$1,250

Logo placement on sponsor page and printed acknowledgement, Seats six, souvenir bag.

Silver Sponsor Table
$2,500

Logo placement on all event material, social media recognition and printed acknowledgement, Seats six, souvenir bag.

Gold Sponsor Table
$5,000

Logo placement on all event material, social media recognition and in-event acknowledgement, Seats 6-8 people, souvenir bag.

Platinum Sponsor Table
$7,500

Logo placement on all event material, social media recognition on-stage acknowledgement, food for 8-15, Two Los Angeles Clippers Vip club tickets which include unlimited food and drinks plus free parking, souvenir bag.

Add a donation for Sisters Of Watts

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