Sisters of Watts Change Makers Gala

About this event
Ticket includes a meal and beverages.
Ticket includes Meal and beverages. Along with a small gift of appreciation.
Logo placement on sponsor page and printed acknowledgement, Seats six, souvenir bag.
Logo placement on all event material, social media recognition and printed acknowledgement, Seats six, souvenir bag.
Logo placement on all event material, social media recognition and in-event acknowledgement, Seats 6-8 people, souvenir bag.
Logo placement on all event material, social media recognition on-stage acknowledgement, food for 8-15, Two Los Angeles Clippers Vip club tickets which include unlimited food and drinks plus free parking, souvenir bag.
$
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