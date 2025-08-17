Sister's Sister Kingdom Impact Network's Memberships

Offered by
About the memberships
No expiration
For Ministers who desire to take their ministry calling to the next level through our licensing and ordination mentorship program.
Renews monthly
For Ministers that desire covering by our organization.
Renews monthly
I am not a church leader, but I would like to support your charitable Outreach Projects, like personal care products drives for women domestic violence survivors, emotional support groups, seniors, feeding the homeless and more.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!