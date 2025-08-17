Sister's Sister Kingdom Impact Network

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Sister's Sister Kingdom Impact Network

About the memberships

Sister's Sister Kingdom Impact Network's Memberships

Ministry Leaders Membership Registration( Ministers Only)
$75

No expiration

For Ministers who desire to take their ministry calling to the next level through our licensing and ordination mentorship program.

Ministry Leaders Membership
$35

Renews monthly

For Ministers that desire covering by our organization.

Covenant Partners
$25

Renews monthly

I am not a church leader, but I would like to support your charitable Outreach Projects, like personal care products drives for women domestic violence survivors, emotional support groups, seniors, feeding the homeless and more.

Add a donation for Sister's Sister Kingdom Impact Network

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