Sisu Refuge's Shop

🥤 Send Nelson a Smoothie! 🐷💛 Want to brighten Nelson’s day and help us keep his favorite treat stocked? You can now send Nelson a smoothie or treat with just a $10 donation — and we’ll tag you in our Instagram stories when he enjoys it! (Spoiler alert: it’s going to be adorable.) 🎉 Want to do something extra special? For a $25 donation, we’ll give you a dedicated shout-out in a main feed post: perfect for birthdays, honoring a loved one, or just because Nelson makes you smile. We’ll thank you publicly and share the joy you brought to one very special pig. 📲 Please include your Instagram handle in the order notes if you'd like to be tagged in a story or post. Let us know if the smoothie is in honor of someone special, and we’ll include that too! Your support helps us care for Nelson and all his friends here at Sisu Refuge — and keeps the smoothie blender running. Thank you for being part of his story. 💛

🥤 Send Nelson a Smoothie! 🐷💛 Want to brighten Nelson’s day and help us keep his favorite treat stocked? You can now send Nelson a smoothie or treat with just a $10 donation — and we’ll tag you in our Instagram stories when he enjoys it! (Spoiler alert: it’s going to be adorable.) 🎉 Want to do something extra special? For a $25 donation, we’ll give you a dedicated shout-out in a main feed post: perfect for birthdays, honoring a loved one, or just because Nelson makes you smile. We’ll thank you publicly and share the joy you brought to one very special pig. 📲 Please include your Instagram handle in the order notes if you'd like to be tagged in a story or post. Let us know if the smoothie is in honor of someone special, and we’ll include that too! Your support helps us care for Nelson and all his friends here at Sisu Refuge — and keeps the smoothie blender running. Thank you for being part of his story. 💛

More details...