Sisu Refuge

Sisu Refuge's Sponsorship Drive

Sisu Supporter
$5

Renews monthly

If you want to support the sanctuary a little more each month, this tier helps us cover daily operations. You'll also get bonus updates and a few extra behind-the-scenes moments we don’t share anywhere else.

You receive:

  • Everything in the $3 tier
  • Bonus behind-the-scenes updates
  • Occasional longer-format patron-only videos
  • Early access to shop drops & limited items
Sisu Sponsor
$10

Renews monthly

This tier helps feed a sanctuary resident every single month. It’s one of our most impactful levels because it directly supports the daily care, feed, bedding, and safety of the animals.

You receive:

  • Everything in the $5 tier
  • Weekly sanctuary updates
  • “Sponsor shoutouts” in select posts or videos
  • Early access to ticketed events
Coop Sponsor
$20

Renews monthly

Sponsor one of our feathered friends here at Sisu! This helps us maintain the coops for our roosters, ducks, and vulnerable birds. Bedding, feed, repairs, lights, predator-proofing - it all adds up, and this tier keeps everyone safe.

Little Kid Sponsor
$25

Renews monthly

Help us care for the rescued pet pigs who arrive from abandonment, neglect, and “mini pig” misinformation cases. Your support provides feed, hoof care, medical care, warm bedding, and enrichment.


You get to choose which pot-bellied pig you sponsor, and you’ll receive updates, photos, and stories throughout the year.

You receive:

  • Choose your sponsored piggy
  • Monthly potbelly photos + mini updates
  • Quarterly spotlight on your chosen pig
  • Everything from the $10 tier
Big Kid Sponsor
$35

Renews monthly

Support one of our 50+ large-breed pigs - survivors of industrial farming, cruelty cases, and abandonment. These pigs eat a lot, require specialized medical care, and rely heavily on this tier.


You get to choose which big pig you sponsor, and you’ll receive updates, photos, and stories throughout the year.


You receive:

  • Monthly “Big Pig Report” featuring photos + stories
  • Quarterly spotlight on a specific pig
  • Everything in the $10 tier
Goat Sponsorship
$30

Renews monthly

Our goats are hilarious, curious, stubborn, dramatic, affectionate little chaos gremlins - and they rely on you for hay, minerals, vet care, and enrichment.


You get to choose which goat you sponsor, and enjoy regular updates on their antics.

You receive:

  • Choose your sponsored goat
  • Monthly goat updates + photos
  • Everything from the $10 tier
Sisu Sustaining Partner
$100

Renews monthly

This tier is rare and so deeply appreciated. It keeps the sanctuary stable and strong - helping cover feed deliveries, medical supplies, water system repairs, and infrastructure.


You receive:

  • Quarterly “State of the Sanctuary” report
  • Priority access to big announcements
  • Everything in the $10 tier
Sisu Medical Partner
$250

Renews monthly

This is one of the most impactful tiers on the entire Patreon. Medical Partners help us cover daily medications, emergency vet care, diagnostic work, surgeries, and hospice care.

You receive:

  • Monthly in-depth medical case updates
  • A yearly personal thank-you video
  • Everything in the $100 tier
Sanctuary Guardian (New)
$500

Renews monthly

For supporters who want to make a transformational impact. This tier directly protects the most vulnerable animals through advanced medical care, infrastructure builds, and rescue operations.

You receive:

  • Quarterly Zoom tour or Q&A
  • Your name added to the Guardian Wall (digital or physical)
  • Everything in the $250 tier

