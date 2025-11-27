Sisu Refuge's Sponsorship Drive

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
If you want to support the sanctuary a little more each month, this tier helps us cover daily operations. You'll also get bonus updates and a few extra behind-the-scenes moments we don’t share anywhere else.
You receive:
Renews monthly
This tier helps feed a sanctuary resident every single month. It’s one of our most impactful levels because it directly supports the daily care, feed, bedding, and safety of the animals.
You receive:
Renews monthly
Sponsor one of our feathered friends here at Sisu! This helps us maintain the coops for our roosters, ducks, and vulnerable birds. Bedding, feed, repairs, lights, predator-proofing - it all adds up, and this tier keeps everyone safe.
Renews monthly
Help us care for the rescued pet pigs who arrive from abandonment, neglect, and “mini pig” misinformation cases. Your support provides feed, hoof care, medical care, warm bedding, and enrichment.
You get to choose which pot-bellied pig you sponsor, and you’ll receive updates, photos, and stories throughout the year.
You receive:
Renews monthly
Support one of our 50+ large-breed pigs - survivors of industrial farming, cruelty cases, and abandonment. These pigs eat a lot, require specialized medical care, and rely heavily on this tier.
You get to choose which big pig you sponsor, and you’ll receive updates, photos, and stories throughout the year.
You receive:
Renews monthly
Our goats are hilarious, curious, stubborn, dramatic, affectionate little chaos gremlins - and they rely on you for hay, minerals, vet care, and enrichment.
You get to choose which goat you sponsor, and enjoy regular updates on their antics.
You receive:
Renews monthly
This tier is rare and so deeply appreciated. It keeps the sanctuary stable and strong - helping cover feed deliveries, medical supplies, water system repairs, and infrastructure.
You receive:
Renews monthly
This is one of the most impactful tiers on the entire Patreon. Medical Partners help us cover daily medications, emergency vet care, diagnostic work, surgeries, and hospice care.
You receive:
Renews monthly
For supporters who want to make a transformational impact. This tier directly protects the most vulnerable animals through advanced medical care, infrastructure builds, and rescue operations.
You receive:
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!