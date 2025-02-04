SISU's Hispanic Heritage Celebration 2025

Join us at our annual celebration by purchasing individual tickets.
Friend of SISU
$500
Friends of SISU enjoy reserved seating for 2 at the event and mentions on our social media platforms.
Supporter
$1,000
Supporters are provided with reserved seating for 3 at the event, mentions on SISU’s social media platforms, and recognition in our newsletter.
Advocate Sponsors
$2,000
As an Advocate Sponsor, benefit from recognition at major SISU events, reserved seating for 4 at the event, mentions on our social media and in our newsletter, banner placement in main event areas, and a quarter-page ad in our newsletter.
Champion Sponsors
$3,000
Champion Sponsors receive half year-long recognition, a reserved table for 5 at the event, mentions during opening remarks, banner displays at major events, listings on our website and social media, and a half-page ad in our newsletter.
Empowering Sponsors
$5,000
As an empowering sponsor, enjoy year-long recognition at all SISU events, a VIP table for 6 at our annual celebration, opportunities to speak at major events, premium banner placements, features on our website, social media, annual report, and a full-page ad in our newsletter.
Add a donation for SISU Empowering Others
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!