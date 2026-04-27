SISU Empowering Others

Hosted by

SISU Empowering Others

About this event

SISU's Hispanic Heritage Celebration - Sponsor and Vendor 2026

77 Wind Creek Blvd

Bethlehem, PA 18015, USA

Vendor Standard Registration
$250
Individual Ticket
$75

Join our annual celebration with an individual ticket, which includes admission and food for the evening.

Friend of SISU
$500

Includes reserved seating for 2 guests and recognition on social media, the website, and during the event.

Community Supporter
$1,000

Includes 3 dinner tickets and a vending table. Sponsors will have their logo on event banners, a quarter-page ad in the printed newsletter, and recognition on social media, the website, and during the event.

Change Maker
$1,500

Includes 4 dinner tickets and a vending table. Sponsors will have their logo on event banners, receive a quarter-page ad in the printed newsletter, and be recognized on social media, the website, and during the event.

Unity Champion
$2,000

Includes 6 dinner tickets, a vending table, and a 5-minute speaking opportunity. Sponsors will have their logo on event banners, a half-page ad in the printed newsletter, and recognition on social media, the website, and during the event.

Empowerment Partner
$3,000

Includes 8 dinner tickets, a vending table, and a 5-minute speaking opportunity. Sponsors will have their logo displayed on event banners, receive a full-page ad in the printed newsletter, and be recognized on social media, the website, and during the event. Also includes an everyday essential basket and 2 raffle tickets.

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