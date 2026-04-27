SISU's Hispanic Heritage Celebration - Sponsor and Vendor 2026

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About this event
Join our annual celebration with an individual ticket, which includes admission and food for the evening.
Includes reserved seating for 2 guests and recognition on social media, the website, and during the event.
Includes 3 dinner tickets and a vending table. Sponsors will have their logo on event banners, a quarter-page ad in the printed newsletter, and recognition on social media, the website, and during the event.
Includes 4 dinner tickets and a vending table. Sponsors will have their logo on event banners, receive a quarter-page ad in the printed newsletter, and be recognized on social media, the website, and during the event.
Includes 6 dinner tickets, a vending table, and a 5-minute speaking opportunity. Sponsors will have their logo on event banners, a half-page ad in the printed newsletter, and recognition on social media, the website, and during the event.
Includes 8 dinner tickets, a vending table, and a 5-minute speaking opportunity. Sponsors will have their logo displayed on event banners, receive a full-page ad in the printed newsletter, and be recognized on social media, the website, and during the event. Also includes an everyday essential basket and 2 raffle tickets.
$
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