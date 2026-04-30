El Paseo Community Garden

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El Paseo Community Garden

About this event

Site Donations for Group Visits

944 W 21st St

Chicago, IL 60608, USA

Group Visit
$150

Short guided tours focused on the site’s history, ecology, and community‑led stewardship approach. These tours are informational only—no stewardship, service work, or hands‑on activities.


Duration: 30–45 minutes
Group Size: Up to 20 participants


Our tours, workshops, and wellness add‑ons are offered on a very limited schedule (typically once per month). These programs are not part of our core offerings and are scheduled only when staff and partner facilitators have capacity. 

This payment page is available one visit has been confirmed.

Additional Participants
$5

$5 per additional participant over 20

Extended time
$40

Additional 30 minutes
Extended time maybe needed for Q&A or reflection discussions

Workshop Add-On
$250

Only check if already confirmed


A 45 min workshop add-on


Our tours, workshops, and wellness add‑ons are offered on a very limited schedule (typically once per month). These programs are not part of our core offerings and are scheduled only when staff and partner facilitators have capacity. 

Topics

  • Service Day/ volunteering
  • Pollinators
  • Gardening Basics
  • Composting
  • Nature Play Activities
  • Citizen‑Science BioBlitz
  • Art in Nature (in partnership with local nonprofit arts organizations)
  • Meditation, healing circles with community partner


Materials: Additional, based on workshop type and group size

Add a donation for El Paseo Community Garden

$

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