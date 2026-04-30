Site Donations for Group Visits

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About this event
Short guided tours focused on the site’s history, ecology, and community‑led stewardship approach. These tours are informational only—no stewardship, service work, or hands‑on activities.
Duration: 30–45 minutes
Group Size: Up to 20 participants
Our tours, workshops, and wellness add‑ons are offered on a very limited schedule (typically once per month). These programs are not part of our core offerings and are scheduled only when staff and partner facilitators have capacity.
This payment page is available one visit has been confirmed.
$5 per additional participant over 20
Additional 30 minutes
Extended time maybe needed for Q&A or reflection discussions
Only check if already confirmed
A 45 min workshop add-on
Our tours, workshops, and wellness add‑ons are offered on a very limited schedule (typically once per month). These programs are not part of our core offerings and are scheduled only when staff and partner facilitators have capacity.
$
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