Site Donations for Group Visits

Short guided tours focused on the site’s history, ecology, and community‑led stewardship approach. These tours are informational only—no stewardship, service work, or hands‑on activities.





Duration: 30–45 minutes

Group Size: Up to 20 participants





Our tours, workshops, and wellness add‑ons are offered on a very limited schedule (typically once per month). These programs are not part of our core offerings and are scheduled only when staff and partner facilitators have capacity.



This payment page is available one visit has been confirmed.