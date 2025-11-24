Sitka Fastpitch Online Holiday Auction

Hosted by
3 Hour Private Wildlife Charter for up to 6 Guests!
Valid for April -May 2026
Valued at $1,275
Donated by the Dozier's and Sitka Fishing Excursions
Winner can call Nicki at 907-738-3018 to schedule.
Enjoy an exclusive wildlife excursion on a high end charter boat, with just your friends and family surrounding you. On our private charter you'll have the entire boat to yourself to get the most out of your day on the water. You'll have the chance to see multiple whale species, including orcas, humpbacks & gray whales, sea otters, Stellar sea lions, Dall's porpoise, bald eagles, puffins, and more!
Salty Sitkan Class for Two! Can be used during the 2025 summer season. Valued at $390. Donated by owner Mike Vieira. Let the sparks fly and let the Alaska scenery inspire your creativity in this fast-paced 2.5 hour metal art class. You will learn how to easily and safely use the 2" die grinder to smooth and texture a raw piece of cold rolled steel. Create memories as you grind, polish, shape and color your Alaskan wildlife creature of choice - geared up in all the provided safety equipment. As past clients have said - it is the memory of a lifetime turning a dull gray piece of steel into a shiny work of Alaskan art. After grinding and texturing your Alaskan creature you will use a tear drop mallet to bring your creature to life with 3D shape. Flapping tails, exhaling gills, thick bellies, tufted feathers, barnacle clad fins, wet bear fur - these beautiful details will breathe life into your creation and make it a centerpiece ready to hang on your wall at home. Sure to be a conversation starter with all your friends and family. Once shaped you will turn the heat up, and the color on, with a propane torch. Deep hues of bronze, purple and blue will magically be drawn out of the steel making your Alaskan animal to create a truly one-of-a-kind Alaskan keepsake. Your piece of metal art will be as breathtaking as the views of Sitka Sound.
Yes posted 2 times, Mike donated 2 classes!
Whale Watching/ Wildlife Boat Excursion generously donated by "Ben's Sitka Boat Tours!" Maximum 6 passengers All ages welcome! 2 hours on the water with expert local guide. Schedule at your convenience with Captain Ben for the 2026 season (Valid June 15- July 15 only). Valued at $800. More details about this awesome opportunity at www.benssitkaboattours.com/
Sleeps 7 guests 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms
Want a get a way to somewhere new! Winner will arrange their own travel but get to arrange their 3 night stay with the owners! Est value $825
OUTDOOR SITES & REC: Grand Mesa Visitor Center (14.5 miles), Island Lake (14.5 miles), Crags Crest Trailhead (15.4 miles), Land O Lakes Overlook Trailhead (16.9 miles), Lands End Observatory (30.5 miles), Palisade Rim Trailhead (54.0 miles), Colorado National Monument (59.5 miles)
POWDERHORN MOUNTAIN RESORT (30.2 miles): Skiing, snowboarding, downhill mountain biking, scenic chair rides, hiking, dining
GRAND JUNCTION (55.4 miles): Downtown Grand Junction, Museum of the West, Bananas Fun Park, The Avalon Theatre
AIRPORT: Montrose Regional Airport (38.1 miles), Grand Junction Regional Airport (61.5 miles)
Generously donated by Jordan Harris
owner of Shades Salon in Sitka
$100 Gift Card
Valid for product or hair services for *existing clients
Frozen at Sea Dungeness Crab Clusters
Just in time for the holidays! Box of 6-7 cleaned and ready-to-cook locally harvested Dungeness crab (approx 8lbs).
Valued at $120
Donated by Andrew Friske
Must be picked up within 10days of the end of the auction. Call Andrew at 907-738-3141to arrange pickup.
Boom City Fireworks Bundle
Estimated value $500
Donated by Boom City Fireworks
4th of July Fun Package
- Available for pick up Prior to July 4th 2026
Including:
Freight! Delivery to Sitka
Family Pack! Kash Is King by is the perfect aerial assortment for any celebration! This dazzling set includes an incredible selection of multiple shot cakes, artillery shells, and a variety of other pyrotechnic items. With its vibrant colors and impressive displays, Kash Is King is a gem in the ruff that is sure to light up the night sky. Get ready to be amazed with this incredible display. Or similar.
Family Pack! Great Night is for the pyro that loves fountains! This assortment has ALL FOUNTAINS!! Or similar.
Winner will contact Valerie Phippen or Boom City Fireworks.
Donated by the Cellar! Retails for $125
Spiderman Book!
The entire shocking saga of the symbiotic suit that became the iconic villain Venom! When Spider-Man returns from the Secret Wars with a snazzy new black costume, he's faster and stronger - and has an unending, built-in supply of webbing! All the better for tussling with foes like the Rose, Black Fox, Red Ghost, Jack O'Lantern, Puma and the Blob! But something's not quite right. Curse that ol' Parker luck, the black costume is a hungry alien symbiote-and it's grown very attached to him! With help from the Fantastic Four, Spidey gets free - but the sinister symbiote isn't finished with him yet, and Spidey soon faces the fight of his life to avoid a permanent bond! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #252-263 and ANNUAL #18; MARVEL TEAM-UP (1972) #141-150 and ANNUAL #7; PETER PARKER, THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN (1976) #90-100 and ANNUAL #4; and WEB OF SPIDER-MAN (1985) #1.
Donated by Sitka Salvaged
Wooden Whale
Cellar Holiday Basket
Donated by The Cellar
Valued at $155
Pampered by the Cellar
Donated by The Cellar
Valued at $155
Cellar Basket Throw Blanket & Pillow plus Candle
Donated by The Cellar
Valued at $160
Seaside Treasures basket - handmade basket of reclaimed line by Rugged Weaves (donated), puffin print, glass ball, hoochie earrings, knotted key chain and zipper pull by Sitka Knotical Works -
Worth about $150
Donated by Mandy Johnson, Basket donated by Rugged Weaves
Hot cocoa basket - assorted flavors of specialty cocoa, marshmallows, cocoa snowballs, 4 mini mugs and peppermint stir sticks -
Worth about $75.
Donated by Mandy Johnson
Wine for 2
Includes 3 bottles of wine, 3 sets of glasses for 2, wine openers and tote bag!
Donated by Tracy Dupee
Valued at $100+
Loaded kids baskets includes games, beads, art supplies, books and projects!
Donated by Tracy Dupee
Selfcare Basket - donated by Tracy Dupee
Includes
Lattelove cozy Lounge socks
Fuzzy socks
Stuffed bunny
Journal
Headband
Mini soaps
Skincare headband
Ipsy makeup pouch
Moisturizing heal socks and spa gloves
Exfoliating and cleansing face pads x 9
Foot masks x 2
Eye patches x 2
Sun catcher
Claw clips x 2
Hair brush
Pura vida bracelet
Bohemarie tree necklace
Shower jelly
Body wash sponges x 2
Eye shadow palette x 2
Opal rock soap
Candy surprise bath bomb
Lavender essential oil mist
