Sitka Fastpitch Online Holiday Auction

Salty Sitkan Class for Two! Can be used during the 2025 summer season. Valued at $390. Donated by owner Mike Vieira. Let the sparks fly and let the Alaska scenery inspire your creativity in this fast-paced 2.5 hour metal art class. You will learn how to easily and safely use the 2" die grinder to smooth and texture a raw piece of cold rolled steel. Create memories as you grind, polish, shape and color your Alaskan wildlife creature of choice - geared up in all the provided safety equipment. As past clients have said - it is the memory of a lifetime turning a dull gray piece of steel into a shiny work of Alaskan art. After grinding and texturing your Alaskan creature you will use a tear drop mallet to bring your creature to life with 3D shape. Flapping tails, exhaling gills, thick bellies, tufted feathers, barnacle clad fins, wet bear fur - these beautiful details will breathe life into your creation and make it a centerpiece ready to hang on your wall at home. Sure to be a conversation starter with all your friends and family. Once shaped you will turn the heat up, and the color on, with a propane torch. Deep hues of bronze, purple and blue will magically be drawn out of the steel making your Alaskan animal to create a truly one-of-a-kind Alaskan keepsake. Your piece of metal art will be as breathtaking as the views of Sitka Sound.