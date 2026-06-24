A collage of images features a group of smiling young women in softball uniforms in the background, while the foreground displays various items including artwork, a fish, and a quilt.
Sitka Fastpitch Softball Club

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Sitka Fastpitch Softball Club

About this event

Sales closed

Online Silent Auction: Sitka Fastpitch Softball

Wildlife cruise or Water Taxi item
Wildlife cruise or Water Taxi item
Wildlife cruise or Water Taxi item
Wildlife cruise or Water Taxi
$200

Starting bid

Wildlife cruise or Water Taxi generously donated by "Ben's Sitka Boat Tours!" Maximum 6 passengers All ages welcome! 1.5 hours on the water with expert local guide. Schedule at your convenience with Captain Ben for the 2026 season. More details about this awesome opportunity at www.benssitkaboattours.com/

Halibut Skate item
Halibut Skate
$150

Starting bid

1000 foot 3/8 line
30 hook -
Large Bouy
Industrial container
Halibut skate
Estimated value $500.00

Donated by Ben White

Handmade Baby Quilt and Baby Basket item
Handmade Baby Quilt and Baby Basket item
Handmade Baby Quilt and Baby Basket
$50

Starting bid

Handmade baby quilt by Lauren Munhoven with Big Book of the Berenstain Bears, crib sheets, baby care items and a teething ring all nestled into a basket perfect to give as a gift or for your family. Valued at over $200!

Sitka Mercantile Gift basket item
Sitka Mercantile Gift basket
$40

Starting bid

Gift basket donated by Sitka's Mercantile is valued at $150.

This basket includes a candle, tea, mug, tea towel, appetizer plate a $20 giftcard and more.


Forty Nine & Pine Gift Basket item
Forty Nine & Pine Gift Basket
$40

Starting bid

Forty Nine and Pine Gift Basket

2 candles, hand soap, room spray, wax melts and more!

Donated by Heather Branch

Framed Art item
Framed Art
$50

Starting bid

Original watercolor signed by Colin, donated by Amanda Johnson. Valued at $250.

David Gross Framed Art item
David Gross Framed Art
$40

Starting bid

David Gross print valued at $300. Donated by Amanda Johnson

Framed Kay McCarty Painting item
Framed Kay McCarty Painting
$100

Starting bid

Beautiful framed Kay McCarty painting! 25" x 40" framed. Donated by McCarty family.

“Sow and Cub “ by Keith Greba item
“Sow and Cub “ by Keith Greba
$100

Starting bid

“Sow and Cub “ by Keith Greba
18 x 32 Floating canvas framed print. Keith Greba is a local Sitkan well known for his watercolor art.  Valued at 420.00

Framed Brown Bear Photo item
Framed Brown Bear Photo
$20

Starting bid

Framed Brown Bear Photo! Donated by Michael Standridge Photography

Two bags of popcorn! item
Two bags of popcorn!
$6

Starting bid

2 bags of your choice either salted or kettle popcorn. Contact Megan Heathman to arrange pick up.

Two bags of popcorn! item
Two bags of popcorn!
$6

Starting bid

2 bags of your choice either salted or kettle popcorn. Contact Megan Heathman to arrange pick up.

Fish Eye Bundle item
Fish Eye Bundle
$50

Starting bid

Fish Eye Crew Neck, 2 Tees, a mug and a $50 Fish Eye Gift Card valued at $150. Donated by FishEye.

Fish Eye Bundle item
Fish Eye Bundle
$50

Starting bid

Fish Eye Crew Neck, 2 Tees, a mug and a $50 Fish Eye Gift Card valued at $150. Donated by FishEye.

Cellar Gift Card item
Cellar Gift Card
$200

Starting bid

$250 Cellar Gift Card donated by the Cellar!

ACE Gift Card item
ACE Gift Card
$200

Starting bid

ACE Hardware Giftcard $250

Opal Nails GC item
Opal Nails GC
$40

Starting bid

Gift card to Opal Nails worth $60

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!