Online Silent Auction: Sitka Fastpitch Softball

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Starting bid
Wildlife cruise or Water Taxi generously donated by "Ben's Sitka Boat Tours!" Maximum 6 passengers All ages welcome! 1.5 hours on the water with expert local guide. Schedule at your convenience with Captain Ben for the 2026 season. More details about this awesome opportunity at www.benssitkaboattours.com/
Starting bid
1000 foot 3/8 line
30 hook -
Large Bouy
Industrial container
Halibut skate
Estimated value $500.00
Donated by Ben White
Starting bid
Handmade baby quilt by Lauren Munhoven with Big Book of the Berenstain Bears, crib sheets, baby care items and a teething ring all nestled into a basket perfect to give as a gift or for your family. Valued at over $200!
Starting bid
Gift basket donated by Sitka's Mercantile is valued at $150.
This basket includes a candle, tea, mug, tea towel, appetizer plate a $20 giftcard and more.
Starting bid
Forty Nine and Pine Gift Basket
2 candles, hand soap, room spray, wax melts and more!
Donated by Heather Branch
Starting bid
Original watercolor signed by Colin, donated by Amanda Johnson. Valued at $250.
Starting bid
David Gross print valued at $300. Donated by Amanda Johnson
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Beautiful framed Kay McCarty painting! 25" x 40" framed. Donated by McCarty family.
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“Sow and Cub “ by Keith Greba
18 x 32 Floating canvas framed print. Keith Greba is a local Sitkan well known for his watercolor art. Valued at 420.00
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Framed Brown Bear Photo! Donated by Michael Standridge Photography
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2 bags of your choice either salted or kettle popcorn. Contact Megan Heathman to arrange pick up.
Starting bid
2 bags of your choice either salted or kettle popcorn. Contact Megan Heathman to arrange pick up.
Starting bid
Fish Eye Crew Neck, 2 Tees, a mug and a $50 Fish Eye Gift Card valued at $150. Donated by FishEye.
Starting bid
Fish Eye Crew Neck, 2 Tees, a mug and a $50 Fish Eye Gift Card valued at $150. Donated by FishEye.
Starting bid
$250 Cellar Gift Card donated by the Cellar!
Starting bid
ACE Hardware Giftcard $250
Starting bid
Gift card to Opal Nails worth $60
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