Theatre 121
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Theatre 121

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Theatre 121

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SITR Shirts

Singin in the Rain T Shirt item
Singin in the Rain T Shirt
$16

Channeling the joy, charm, and golden-age glamour of Singin’ in the Rain, this shirt is more than just merch, it’s a celebration of the cast, crew, staff, and families bringing this beloved classic to life. With its soft fabric and comfortable fit, it’s perfect for long rehearsals, tap-heavy run-throughs, or showing off your Theatre 121 pride around town. Limited edition and made for this production only, it’s a keepsake worthy of a show as iconic as Singin’ in the Rain.

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