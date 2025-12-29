SITR Shirts

Channeling the joy, charm, and golden-age glamour of Singin’ in the Rain, this shirt is more than just merch, it’s a celebration of the cast, crew, staff, and families bringing this beloved classic to life. With its soft fabric and comfortable fit, it’s perfect for long rehearsals, tap-heavy run-throughs, or showing off your Theatre 121 pride around town. Limited edition and made for this production only, it’s a keepsake worthy of a show as iconic as Singin’ in the Rain.