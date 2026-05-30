Sitting with Swamini in the Woods

You’re invited into connection with the Earth, where time outdoors becomes a source of restoration and belonging. For most of human history, we lived in close relationship with the Earth, and research now affirms what Indigenous traditions, poets, and ecologists have always known: mindful time in nature restores balance and well-being.

You will be guided through a meaningful, mindfulness-based experience in nature. Blending cross-cultural wisdom with modern mindfulness, our approach transforms the outdoors into a pathway to inner connection.