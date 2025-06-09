Limelight Performing Arts

Six: Teen Edition Fee Payment 2025

Six: Teen Edition Production Fee (Pay in Full)
$300

Pay in full option for *The prepay in full discount is only available until July 20.

Six: Teen Edition Production Fee (Partial Payment)
$160

Partial production fee. If choosing this option, make one payment now. Other payments are due on August 1st.

Six: Teen Edition Approved Scholarship (Partial Payment)
$25

Partial production fee. If choosing this option, use the option to add an additional amount under the donation to Limelight below (not donation to Zeffy) to total your production fee amount. Please note that this option does not include a cast shirt for your performer. Please add one to your order below as needed.

Six: Teen Edition Extra Cast Shirt
$25

Each performer will receive a cast shirt. Parent and family members can also opt to order shirts.

Six: Teen Edition Pre-production Volunteer Opt Out
$175

Opt out of pre-production volunteer hours only. (Can NOT opt out from strike)

Six: Teen Edition Tech/Show Volunteer Opt Out
$125

Opt out of Tech/Show volunteer hours only. (Can NOT opt out from strike)

Six: Teen Edition Sheet Music Book
$40

Refundable deposit based on condition when returned.

Six: Teen Edition Script Book
$20

These are kept after purchase and not returned.

