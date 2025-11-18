Jewish Professional Network of the Space Coast

Jewish Professional Network of the Space Coast

Six13 Community Concert

Gleason Performing Arts Center

2943 Science Circle, Melbourne, FL 32901

Individual Ticket
$18

Kids under five are free.
General Admission

Chai Supporter
$360

Chai means life, and your support brings life to this celebration.


✔ 4 complimentary tickets

✔ Name listed on JPN event webpage

✔ Recognition on event signage

✔ Social Media Thank-You

Mitzvah Maker
$613

613 mitzvot guide Jewish life—your gift helps bring these values to life.


✔ 6 complimentary tickets

✔ Logo on event signage

✔ Verbal thank-you during the event

✔ Social Media Thank-You

L’Chaim Patron
$1,000

Raise a glass! Your support helps us celebrate Jewish life.

✔ 8 complimentary tickets

✔ Logo featured in pre-event emails

✔ Premium logo placement on event materials

✔ Social Media Thank-You

Ner Tamid Sponsor
$1,800

The eternal light symbolizes enduring commitment—your support keeps the flame burning.

✔ 10 complimentary VIP tickets with reserved seating

✔ Sponsor spotlight on social media

✔ Pre and Post Social Media Thank-You
✔ Logo placement on event materials

Simcha Sponsor
$3,600

Simcha means joy—your sponsorship brings joy to the entire community.

✔ 12 VIP tickets with premier seating

✔ VIP Meet and Greet with the band before the show

✔ Option to include a branded gift item in attendee swag bags

✔ Pre and Post Social Media Thank-You
✔ Logo placement on event materials

Malachim (Angels) Circle
$6,000

Malachim are messengers of blessing - your generosity makes a lasting impact.

✔ 16 VIP tickets with front-row seating

✔ VIP Meet and Greet with the band before the show

✔ On-stage recognition during the event

✔ Opportunity to welcome guests with brief remarks

✔ Featured as Presenting Sponsor on all event materials

✔ Pre and Post Social Media Thank-You
✔ Logo placement on event materials

