The Bandshell Bark

Hosted by

The Bandshell Bark

About this event

Sixteenth Annual Bandshell Bark Dog Walk and Festival

Roxbury Park

1430 Franklin St, Johnstown, PA 15905, USA

Dog and 1-2 walkers
$10

Includes registration for two walkers and one dog. Free doggie bandana.

Dog, 1-2 walkers and t-shirt
$25

Includes registration for 1-2 walkers and one dog.


16th Annual Bandshell Bark T-Shirt


Free doggie bandana.

Text 814.241.9004 with name and t-shirt size

Bandshell Bark T-Shirt
$15

16th Annual Bandshell Bark T Shirt


Text 814.241.9004 with name and t-shirt size

16TH Annual Bandshell Bark T-Shirt Sponsorship
$250

T-Shirt Sponsor

Logo on tshirt

Promoted at the event, social media and other public relations.


Event Sponsor
$500

Logo on event signage
Logo on tshirt
Promoted at the event, social media and other public relations.

Title Sponsor
$1,000

Logo on event signature indicating title sponsor

Lead on red carpet kick off
Logo on tshirt
Promoted at the event, social media and other public relations.

Contest Prize Sponsorship
$250

Logo on tshirt

Event signage

Prize packages for contests

Add a donation for The Bandshell Bark

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!