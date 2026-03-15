Siya Smiles Foundation
Siya Smiles Foundation has other campaigns you might love.

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.

Siya Smiles Foundation

Hosted by

Siya Smiles Foundation

About this event

Sales closed

Siya Smiles Pickleball/Red Ball Tennis Fun Day

Tamaques Reservation

Tamaques Way, Westfield, NJ 07090, USA

Add a donation for Siya Smiles Foundation

$

Singles Pickleball Registration
$25

Registration for the Singles Fun Day, a tournament in a relaxing manner.

Doubles Pickleball Registration
$20

Registration for the Doubles Fun Day, a tournament in a relaxing manner. Please enter your partner's name when registering if you have one, otherwise you will be assigned one randomly if available.

Red Ball Tennis Freeplay
$15

Registration for Red Ball Tennis freeplay, allowing children to play tennis together in a fun manner!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!