Siya Smiles Pickleball/Red Ball Tennis Fun Day

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About this event
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Registration for the Singles Fun Day, a tournament in a relaxing manner.
Registration for the Doubles Fun Day, a tournament in a relaxing manner. Please enter your partner's name when registering if you have one, otherwise you will be assigned one randomly if available.
Registration for Red Ball Tennis freeplay, allowing children to play tennis together in a fun manner!
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