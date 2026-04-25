Hosted by

Multiple Breed Rescue

About this event

Sizzlin Summer Festival

1141 Main St

Grafton, OH 44044, USA

Platinum sponsor
$500

acknowledgement on radio, event flyer, and social media

Large logo on even banner

Free vendor space

Gold sponsor
$250

Acknowledgement on event flyer an social media

Small logo on event banner

Free vendor space

Silver sponsor
$100

Acknowledgment on event flyer and social media

Bronze sponsor
$50

Acknowledgement on social media

Vendor space
$50

1 approximately 10x10 vendor space

No water, electricity, or WiFi provided

All set up and tear down is your responsibility

Car show spot
$10

1 spot for you to show off your car in the car show with 3 judging categories you could win from!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!