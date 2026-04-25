Sizzlin Summer Festival

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About this event
acknowledgement on radio, event flyer, and social media
Large logo on even banner
Free vendor space
Acknowledgement on event flyer an social media
Small logo on event banner
Free vendor space
Acknowledgment on event flyer and social media
Acknowledgement on social media
1 approximately 10x10 vendor space
No water, electricity, or WiFi provided
All set up and tear down is your responsibility
1 spot for you to show off your car in the car show with 3 judging categories you could win from!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!