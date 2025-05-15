Boys & Girls Clubs of the Altamaha Area
Sizzling Summer Cash Giveaway
x1 Sizzling Summer Cash Giveaway
$25
One ticket with your Georgia Lottery cash 3 number on the ticket!
One ticket with your Georgia Lottery cash 3 number on the ticket!
More details...
Add
x5 Sizzling Summer Cash Giveaway
$100
Five tickets with your Georgia Lottery cash 3 number on the ticket!
Five tickets with your Georgia Lottery cash 3 number on the ticket!
More details...
Add
Did you know?
We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!
Continue