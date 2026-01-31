SJKS Camping 2026

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About this event
Price is per family for 2 nights (accomodates upto 4 people)
This is Member only pricing. if you are not a member get your membership now using this link
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Please Purchase the Food purchase along with this
Cabin includes
xyz..
Price is per family for 2 nights (accomodates upto 4 people)
This is Member only pricing. if you are not a member get your membership now using this link
---
Please Purchase the Food purchase along with this
Tent site is just a spot with fire pit and benches. please bring your tents
Price is $80 per person. Please count every member of your family older than 5 yrs old. (Kids younger than 5yrs - food is free) Friday (26th Sep) - Snacks & Dinner / Saturday (27th Sep) - Breakfast, Lunch, Snacks & Dinner / Sunday (28th Sep) - Breakfast
This is for prepaid membership with $349 plan.
$
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