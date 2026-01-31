San Joaquin Kannada Sangha

Hosted by

San Joaquin Kannada Sangha

About this event

SJKS Camping 2026

6019 New River Rd

Coloma, CA 95613, USA

Cabin (for 2 night stay) - Members only
$550

Price is per family for 2 nights (accomodates upto 4 people)

This is Member only pricing. if you are not a member get your membership now using this link

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Please Purchase the Food purchase along with this


Cabin includes

xyz..



Tent Campsite (for 2 night stay) - Members only
$200

Price is per family for 2 nights (accomodates upto 4 people)

This is Member only pricing. if you are not a member get your membership now using this link

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Please Purchase the Food purchase along with this


Tent site is just a spot with fire pit and benches. please bring your tents

Food, Snacks and Beverages (Vegetarion only)
$80

Price is $80 per person. Please count every member of your family older than 5 yrs old. (Kids younger than 5yrs - food is free) Friday (26th Sep) - Snacks & Dinner / Saturday (27th Sep) - Breakfast, Lunch, Snacks & Dinner / Sunday (28th Sep) - Breakfast

Non Member - Cabin (for 2 night stay)
$700
Non Member - Tent Campsite (for 2 night stay)
$300
Prepaid Membership Tent Campsite
Free

This is for prepaid membership with $349 plan.

Add a donation for San Joaquin Kannada Sangha

$

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