SJN Football Dueling Pianos 2025 Sponsorship

Cocktail Hour Sponsor
$500

Sponsor benefits include a DJ announcement and recognition at the event via digital banner at the entry with the company logo.

Viennese Hour Sponsorship
$1,000

Sponsor benefits include one (1) complimentary ticket to the event, a DJ announcement and recognition at the event via digital banner at the entry with the company logo.

Raffle Sponsor
$2,000

Sponsor benefits include two (2) complimentary tickets to the event, a DJ announcement and recognition at the event via signage on the raffle tables featuring the company name and logo and digital banner at the entry with the company logo.

Entertainment Sponsor
$3,000

Sponsor benefits include three (3) complimentary tickets to the event, a DJ announcement and recognition at the event via signage on the raffle tables and dining tables featuring the company name and logo and digital banner at the entry with the company logo.

Open Bar Sponsorship
$4,000

Sponsor benefits include four (4) complimentary tickets to the event, a DJ announcement and recognition at the event via signage on the bars, raffle tables, and dining tables featuring the company name and logo, digital banner at the entry with the company logo, and company's logo on event tickets.

UnBULLievable Sponsorship
$7,500

Sponsor benefits include five (5) complimentary tickets to the event, a DJ announcement and recognition at the event via signage on the bars, raffle tables, and dining tables featuring the company name and logo, digital banner at the entry with the company logo, company's logo on event tickets, and company name mentioned in all pre-event communications as the "presented by" sponsor.

