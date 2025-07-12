SJN Football Dueling Pianos 2025 Sponsorship

Offered by
Sponsor benefits include a DJ announcement and recognition at the event via digital banner at the entry with the company logo.
Sponsor benefits include one (1) complimentary ticket to the event, a DJ announcement and recognition at the event via digital banner at the entry with the company logo.
Sponsor benefits include two (2) complimentary tickets to the event, a DJ announcement and recognition at the event via signage on the raffle tables featuring the company name and logo and digital banner at the entry with the company logo.
Sponsor benefits include three (3) complimentary tickets to the event, a DJ announcement and recognition at the event via signage on the raffle tables and dining tables featuring the company name and logo and digital banner at the entry with the company logo.
Sponsor benefits include four (4) complimentary tickets to the event, a DJ announcement and recognition at the event via signage on the bars, raffle tables, and dining tables featuring the company name and logo, digital banner at the entry with the company logo, and company's logo on event tickets.
Sponsor benefits include five (5) complimentary tickets to the event, a DJ announcement and recognition at the event via signage on the bars, raffle tables, and dining tables featuring the company name and logo, digital banner at the entry with the company logo, company's logo on event tickets, and company name mentioned in all pre-event communications as the "presented by" sponsor.
