SJND Class of 2001 25th Reunion

Get ready to reconnect, reminisce, and celebrate 25 years since graduation from St. Joseph Notre Dame High School! Join your classmates for a fun and memorable evening at Nido's Backyard as we come together to catch up and celebrate how far we’ve all come.

Your ticket includes a delicious dinner and a refreshing margarita to kick off the night. Enjoy great food, great company, and plenty of shared memories from our SJND days. A cash bar will also be available throughout the evening.

Whether you’ve kept in close touch or haven’t seen classmates in years, this is the perfect chance to reconnect and make new memories together. We can’t wait to celebrate with you!



