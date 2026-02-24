SJND Summer Academics & Remediation 2026

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Summer Flight: July 20-July 24, 9am - 1pm
Summer Flight is open to all incoming 9th graders. The Summer Flight Schedule contains 3 Academic Periods and a Lunch Period. Summer Flight provides one week of high school readiness training in English, Math and Science. Students will work with SJND teachers to practice essential study skills, be introduced to school culture, and learn the layout of the school. As a result of Summer Flight, incoming 9th graders will feel more prepared and confident for the start of High School!
Accelerated Honors Geometry: June 10-July 22, 9:00am - 2:30pm
Students who have been approved for Honors Geometry may take this course to earn credit for Geometry.
Refund Policy: A non-refundable deposit of 50% is required upon registration. The remaining amount is due by the first day of classes. Cancellations can only be made within the first two weeks of the summer remediation program for a full refund. Cancellations made after the first two weeks are non-refundable. Cancellations will only be granted upon proof of enrollment in the same course at an approved institution.
Accelerated Algebra 1B: June 10-July 22, 9:00am - 12:00pm
Students who have successfully completed Algebra 1A may take this course to earn credit for Algebra 1.
Refund Policy: A non-refundable deposit of 50% is required upon registration. The remaining amount is due by the first day of classes. Cancellations can only be made within the first two weeks of the summer remediation program for a full refund. Cancellations made after the first two weeks are non-refundable. Cancellations will only be granted upon proof of enrollment in the same course at an approved institution.
Integrated Science 1 Remediation: June 10-July 22, 1:00pm - 4:00pm
For students who did not pass one semester of Integrated Science 1, either semester.
Remediation: Students who earned D, F, or Incomplete grades in either semester of the the previous school year may be required to remediate those grades in order to move to the next course in the sequence, receive graduation units, and/or remain eligible for college admissions. Students may be registered in no more than two courses at the same time.
Refund Policy: A non-refundable deposit of 50% is a portion of the registration fee. Cancellations can only be made within the first two weeks of the summer remediation program for a full refund. Cancellations made after the first two weeks are non-refundable. Cancellations will only be granted upon proof of enrollment in the same course at an approved institution.
Integrated Science 2 Remediation: June 10-July 22, 1:00pm - 4:00pm
For students who did not pass one semester of Integrated Science 2, either semester.
Remediation: Students who earned D, F, or Incomplete grades in either semester of the the previous school year may be required to remediate those grades in order to move to the next course in the sequence, receive graduation units, and/or remain eligible for college admissions. Students may be registered in no more than two courses at the same time.
Refund Policy: A non-refundable deposit of 50% is a portion of the registration fee. Cancellations can only be made within the first two weeks of the summer remediation program for a full refund. Cancellations made after the first two weeks are non-refundable. Cancellations will only be granted upon proof of enrollment in the same course at an approved institution.
Other Remediation: June 10-July 22, 9:00am - 12:00pm
All other remediation courses will be completed through a guided independent study program. SJND Teachers will provide independent study curriculum for remediation. Students are required to come to school everyday to work under the guidance of Academic Coaches on the remediation curriculum.
Remediation: Students who earned D, F, or Incomplete grades in either semester of the the previous school year may be required to remediate those grades in order to move to the next course in the sequence, receive graduation units, and/or remain eligible for college admissions.
Refund Policy: A non-refundable deposit of 50% is a portion of the registration fee. Cancellations can only be made within the first two weeks of the summer remediation program for a full refund. Cancellations made after the first two weeks are non-refundable. Cancellations will only be granted upon proof of enrollment in the same course at an approved institution.
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