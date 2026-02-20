Washington Shakespearean Festival

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Washington Shakespearean Festival

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Skagit Valley Renaissance Faire - Garden Path Fermentation - Special Pricing Shop

SATURDAY (June 13, 2026) One Person, One Day. Parking Extra item
SATURDAY (June 13, 2026) One Person, One Day. Parking Extra item
SATURDAY (June 13, 2026) One Person, One Day. Parking Extra item
SATURDAY (June 13, 2026) One Person, One Day. Parking Extra
$10.87

Saturday - One Person for One Day. June 13, 2026.

Come Enjoy! Stroll into the Fairgrounds and enjoy a lovely Saturday with Feasting, our "Pursued by a Beer" Garden, Minstrels, Comedy, Shakespeare, and more.
This ticket is good for Saturday Only, June 13, 2026. Parking Extra. (Other options available below) You may buy multiple tickets at this time. Just tick up the counter to cover family and friends. Children under 10 = Free.

Ticket Price includes local tax of 8.7% = $0.87/$10.87 total.

SUNDAY (June 14, 2026) One Person, One Day. Parking Extra. item
SUNDAY (June 14, 2026) One Person, One Day. Parking Extra. item
SUNDAY (June 14, 2026) One Person, One Day. Parking Extra. item
SUNDAY (June 14, 2026) One Person, One Day. Parking Extra.
$10.87

Come Enjoy! Stroll into the Fairgrounds and enjoy a lovely Saturday with Feasting, our "Pursued by a Beer" Garden, Minstrels, Comedy, Shakespeare, and more.
This ticket is good for Sunday Only, June 14, 2026. Gates Open at 10:00 AM. Parking opens by 9:00 AM and has an Extra Charge. (Other options available below) You may buy multiple tickets at this time. Just tick up the counter to cover family and friends. Children under 10 = Free.

Ticket Price includes local tax of 8.7% = $0.87/$10.87 total.

BOTH DAYS - One Person - Parking is Extra item
BOTH DAYS - One Person - Parking is Extra item
BOTH DAYS - One Person - Parking is Extra item
BOTH DAYS - One Person - Parking is Extra
$16.31

Come! Enjoy! TWO DAYS of Fun Faire Excitement and Frivolity. Cheer the Armored Combatants. Salute the Queens & Dukes. Enjoy the fine Faire Foods, and the "Pursued by a Beer" Garden. Musicians, Bards, Actors, and MORE! await you. HUZZAH! Faire du Well!

Ticket Price includes local tax of 8.7% = $1.31/$16.31 total.

PARKING - Add Parking to any ticket. item
PARKING - Add Parking to any ticket. item
PARKING - Add Parking to any ticket. item
PARKING - Add Parking to any ticket.
$10.87

Get PARKING with your Tickets. (The BEST Deal is to get a two day pass and a Parking Pass. One Parking Pass is good for both days! Parking Pass must be used with the Special Discounted Ticket.

Ticket Price includes local tax of 8.7% = $0.87/$10.87 total.

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