Skagit_Valley_Renaissance_Faire-MtVernonSrCenter-Special-Pricing_Shop

Come Enjoy! Stroll into the Fairgrounds and enjoy a lovely Saturday with Feasting, our "Pursued by a Beer" Garden, Minstrels, Comedy, Shakespeare, and more.

This ticket is good for Sunday Only, June 14, 2026. Gates Open at 10:00 AM. Parking opens by 9:00 AM and has an Extra Charge. (Other options available below) You may buy multiple tickets at this time. Just tick up the counter to cover family and friends. Children under 10 = Free.



Ticket Price includes local tax of 8.7% = $0.87/$10.87 total.