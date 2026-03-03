Skagit_Valley_Ren_Faire-Hawkwoods-Troope-Shop

Come Enjoy! Stroll into the Fairgrounds and enjoy a lovely Saturday with Feasting, our "Pursued by a Beer" Garden, Minstrels, Comedy, Shakespeare, and more.

This ticket is good for Sunday Only, June 14, 2026. Gates Open at 10:00 AM. Parking opens by 9:00 AM and has an Extra Charge. (Other options available below) You may buy multiple tickets at this time. Just tick up the counter to cover family and friends. Children under 10 are Free.



Ticket Price includes local tax of 8.7% = $1.31/$16.31 total.