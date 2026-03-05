Skagit_Valley_Ren_Faire-Laurel's Bachelorette Party

Laurel's Bachelorette Royal Visit to Faire du Well!



You are the Friends of Laurel, and wish to Toast her Radiance Royally with a grand time, Saturday, June 13, 2026 at Faire du Well!

This Ticket Includes TWO Parking Passes in our VIP Area.

Entrance for 7 (seven) adults.

One (1) Official Faire du Well Period Mug.

And, quite possibly, some other bling and Ye Olde Stuff! :-)

Normal Cost:

Mug: $50.00

+ 7 X $15 Entrances = $105.00

+ 2 X Parking = $20

Total $175.00

Before you Pay, there should be a space for "Discount Code". Enter 'Laurel' and the new total should be about $125.00 (the percentage machine may be up or down from that by a dollar or so).





Saturday - June 13, 2026.



Come Enjoy! Stroll into the Fairgrounds and enjoy a lovely Saturday with Feasting, our "Pursued by a Beer" Garden, Minstrels, Comedy, Shakespeare, and more.

This ticket is good for Saturday Only, June 13, 2026.