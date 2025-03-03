Skate night 2025

Tickets are only needed for those who will skate, tickets include skate rental, skating, and pizza.
Solo se necesitan boletos para aquellos que patinarán, los boletos incluyen alquiler de patines, patinaje y pizza
Tickets are only needed for those who will skate, tickets include skate rental, skating, and pizza.
Solo se necesitan boletos para aquellos que patinarán, los boletos incluyen alquiler de patines, patinaje y pizza
Family ticket-4 skaters
$50
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Tickets are only needed for those who will skate, tickets include skate rental, skating, and pizza.
Solo se necesitan boletos para aquellos que patinarán, los boletos incluyen alquiler de patines, patinaje y pizza
Tickets are only needed for those who will skate, tickets include skate rental, skating, and pizza.
Solo se necesitan boletos para aquellos que patinarán, los boletos incluyen alquiler de patines, patinaje y pizza
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!