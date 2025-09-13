St Chux Derby Crew

St Chux Derby Crew

Skatesgiving 2025: 3rd Annual Scrimmage & Food Drive

150 N Eatherton Rd

Chesterfield, MO 63005, USA

Spectator
$10

General admission. Ages 12 and up (children under age 12 are free).

Rookie Rumble Skater
$15

Rookies must be cleared for light contact by their leagues. They should be able to stop and get up safely.

B/C Level Skater
$25
B/C Skater Waitlist
Free

Those on the waitlist will be contacted in the order they are received.

A/B Level Skater
$25
A/B Skater Waitlist
Free

Those on the waitlist will be contacted in the order they are received.

Name & Number on BACK of Shirt
$5

For skaters only. Name and number on back of shirt only. Does not include numbers on sleeves.

Waitlist Callup Payments
$25

For those who have been contacted from the waitlist. Use this option to pay for the scrim fee. We'll get your registration info moved over.

