World Figure Sport Organization

Hosted by

World Figure Sport Organization

About this event

Skating History Classes & Research in Modern Times

1 class for WFS Global Members
$13

A Zoom link will be sent by WFS to class participants by text message.

Classes are non-refundable.

1 class for Future WFS Global Member
$15

A Zoom link will be sent by WFS to class participants by text message.

Classes are non-refundable.

12 classes for WFS Global Members
$144

A Zoom link will be sent by WFS to class participants by text message.
Classes are non-refundable.

12 classes for Future WFS Members
$168

A Zoom link will be sent by WFS to class participants by text message.
Classes are non-refundable.

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