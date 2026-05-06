Skating History Classes & Research in Modern Times

Hosted by
About this event
A Zoom link will be sent by WFS to class participants by text message.
Classes are non-refundable.
A Zoom link will be sent by WFS to class participants by text message.
Classes are non-refundable.
A Zoom link will be sent by WFS to class participants by text message.
Classes are non-refundable.
A Zoom link will be sent by WFS to class participants by text message.
Classes are non-refundable.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!