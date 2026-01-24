Bay Area Skeptics

Hosted by

Bay Area Skeptics

About this event

SkeptiCal 2026

388 9th St Suite 290

Oakland, CA 94607, USA

Almost Late Bird
$70
Available until Jun 1
General Admission
$75
Student
$20

Also full access, but must show student ID at the door.

Donate to Further Support SkeptiCal
Pay what you can

Any donation beyond your ticket is very much appreciated (and tax deductible).

Official SkeptiCal 2026 Tee
$30

Commemorate your SkeptiCal attendance with a quality tee-shirt. As always, Kernan Colemen‘s artwork will be a conversation starter and show that you’re a proud Skeptic! The back of the shirt will list the event date and our wonderful speakers. List your shirt size and style (Men’s or Woman’s) on the question page before checkout.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!