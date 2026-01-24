SkeptiCal 2026

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About this event
Also full access, but must show student ID at the door.
Any donation beyond your ticket is very much appreciated (and tax deductible).
Commemorate your SkeptiCal attendance with a quality tee-shirt. As always, Kernan Colemen‘s artwork will be a conversation starter and show that you’re a proud Skeptic! The back of the shirt will list the event date and our wonderful speakers. List your shirt size and style (Men’s or Woman’s) on the question page before checkout.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!