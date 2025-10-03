Ski Camp Bulava Payment

Camp with Lift Ticket
$1,000

Includes lift ticket for Dec 26–30, 2025


Camp without Lift Ticket
$800

If you already have a lift ticket for Dec 26–30, 2025


Shuttle: NJ → Vermont
$50

Optional. Bus will run from the Whippany Ukrainian Center (60 N Jefferson Rd, Whippany, NJ 07981) to Vermont. Departure: December 26 at 11:00 AM

Shuttle: Vermont → NJ
$50

Optional. Bus will run from Vermont to the Whippany Ukrainian Center (60 N Jefferson Rd, Whippany, NJ 07981). Arrival: December 31 at 4:00 PM

Rentals
$200

Optional. Skis or snowboard, boots, and poles for the week

Add a donation for Plast

$

