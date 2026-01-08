Ski For Soren and Crosscut Skyloppet Silent Auction

Two-Night Stay + $250 Dining Credit + Expedition Yellowstone Park. Maximum value of $3,500

Situated on over a mile of Yellowstone riverfront, Sage Lodge is a destination for fly fishermen, hikers and adventurers of all levels. This certificate is valid for a two-night stay in a Lodge King guestroom, $250 dining credit, and a Yellowstone Park Expedition.

The rural resort includes a full-service luxury spa, a restaurant and bar complete with a wood-fired grill and indoor and outdoor vantage points, and a versatile event barn. For more information, please visit

www.sagelodge.com.

Certificate includes taxes and resort fee; valid based on availability and double occupancy; subject to blackout dates; holidays excluded; excludes alcohol and gratuity.

Maximum value of $3,500 -has no cash value and cannot be combined with any other offer. Please contact Sage Lodge at 855.400.0505 for reservations and include your certificate number. Advance reservations are required. Please present original certificate upon check-in. Expires: January 31st, 2027. Sage Lodge | 55 Sage Lodge Drive| Pray, Montana | sagelodge.com





Expedition Yellowstone (https://sagelodge.com/things-to-do-near-yellowstone/tours)



Join our certified Montana Master Naturalist guides on a custom-curated tour of Yellowstone, focusing on a primary topic in detail while still enjoying all the park’s sights. Learn about one of the park’s most fascinating aspects and what makes Yellowstone truly unique! Select from the experiences below.







Wolves of Yellowstone

Available: Year-Round

Duration: 8-10 hours

Departure Time: 5 AM – 6:30 AM, seasonally



Since their reintroduction to Yellowstone in 1995, wolves have become the park’s most popular, iconic, and controversial residents. Your Montana Naturalist guide will introduce you to the animal’s history in the park, as well as its complicated relationship with mankind in the West. Learn all about their unique and adaptive behaviors and social structure as you travel through their home range. While physically seeing the wolves is never a guarantee, you will spend an unforgettable day chasing them in Yellowstone’s fabled Northern range and undoubtedly return home with a greater appreciation for the park’s most famous residents.







Tracking the Animals of Yellowstone

Available: April 1 – October 31

Duration: 8-10 hours

Departure Time: 5 AM – 6:30 AM, seasonally



Discover the fascinating seasonal migration and behavior patterns of Yellowstone’s wildlife on this immersive adventure. Perfect for summer exploration, the experience includes guided hiking, wildlife track identification, and hands-on plaster casting—an opportunity to connect with nature and deepen your understanding of the park’s untamed inhabitants.







Bears of Yellowstone

Available: May 1 – July 15, October 1-31

Duration: 8-10 hours

Departure Time: 5 AM – 6:30 AM, seasonally



Yellowstone has the most robust population of grizzly bears in the lower 48. It is one of the few places where both grizzly and black bears coexist in such large numbers. This makes it one of the world’s premier bear-watching environments. Your Montana Master Naturalist guide will introduce you to the fascinating history of bear management in the park and the ever-evolving relationship between man and bear. You will learn about the surprisingly diverse life of a bear in Yellowstone, including their seasonal dining habits and interpersonal relationships. Bears use a variety of habitats throughout the year, and your guide will take you to the best locations to view these magnificent animals in their natural environment. Although sighting bears is never guaranteed, you will undoubtedly develop a deeper appreciation for the amazing bears of Yellowstone.

History of Yellowstone

Available: May 5 – October 31

Duration: 8-10 hours

Departure Time: 6:30 AM



Yellowstone National Park has a rich history dating back to thousands of years of native habitation. Since the early 19th century, modern America has been captivated by the stories of early explorers. In 1872, the world’s first national park was established after the Washburn Expedition of 1870. A Montana Master Naturalist guide will take you to visit several of the park’s most interesting sites, including historic lodges and hotels, as well as significant locations from early expeditions. You can experience what early park visitors would have seen and felt through stories and historical anecdotes while following in the footsteps of past generations.