Ski For Soren and Crosscut Skyloppet Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Two-Night Stay + $250 Dining Credit + Expedition Yellowstone Park. Maximum value of $3,500
Situated on over a mile of Yellowstone riverfront, Sage Lodge is a destination for fly fishermen, hikers and adventurers of all levels. This certificate is valid for a two-night stay in a Lodge King guestroom, $250 dining credit, and a Yellowstone Park Expedition.
The rural resort includes a full-service luxury spa, a restaurant and bar complete with a wood-fired grill and indoor and outdoor vantage points, and a versatile event barn. For more information, please visit
www.sagelodge.com.
Certificate includes taxes and resort fee; valid based on availability and double occupancy; subject to blackout dates; holidays excluded; excludes alcohol and gratuity.
Maximum value of $3,500 -has no cash value and cannot be combined with any other offer. Please contact Sage Lodge at 855.400.0505 for reservations and include your certificate number. Advance reservations are required. Please present original certificate upon check-in. Expires: January 31st, 2027. Sage Lodge | 55 Sage Lodge Drive| Pray, Montana | sagelodge.com
Expedition Yellowstone (https://sagelodge.com/things-to-do-near-yellowstone/tours)
Join our certified Montana Master Naturalist guides on a custom-curated tour of Yellowstone, focusing on a primary topic in detail while still enjoying all the park’s sights. Learn about one of the park’s most fascinating aspects and what makes Yellowstone truly unique! Select from the experiences below.
Wolves of Yellowstone
Available: Year-Round
Duration: 8-10 hours
Departure Time: 5 AM – 6:30 AM, seasonally
Since their reintroduction to Yellowstone in 1995, wolves have become the park’s most popular, iconic, and controversial residents. Your Montana Naturalist guide will introduce you to the animal’s history in the park, as well as its complicated relationship with mankind in the West. Learn all about their unique and adaptive behaviors and social structure as you travel through their home range. While physically seeing the wolves is never a guarantee, you will spend an unforgettable day chasing them in Yellowstone’s fabled Northern range and undoubtedly return home with a greater appreciation for the park’s most famous residents.
Tracking the Animals of Yellowstone
Available: April 1 – October 31
Duration: 8-10 hours
Departure Time: 5 AM – 6:30 AM, seasonally
Discover the fascinating seasonal migration and behavior patterns of Yellowstone’s wildlife on this immersive adventure. Perfect for summer exploration, the experience includes guided hiking, wildlife track identification, and hands-on plaster casting—an opportunity to connect with nature and deepen your understanding of the park’s untamed inhabitants.
Bears of Yellowstone
Available: May 1 – July 15, October 1-31
Duration: 8-10 hours
Departure Time: 5 AM – 6:30 AM, seasonally
Yellowstone has the most robust population of grizzly bears in the lower 48. It is one of the few places where both grizzly and black bears coexist in such large numbers. This makes it one of the world’s premier bear-watching environments. Your Montana Master Naturalist guide will introduce you to the fascinating history of bear management in the park and the ever-evolving relationship between man and bear. You will learn about the surprisingly diverse life of a bear in Yellowstone, including their seasonal dining habits and interpersonal relationships. Bears use a variety of habitats throughout the year, and your guide will take you to the best locations to view these magnificent animals in their natural environment. Although sighting bears is never guaranteed, you will undoubtedly develop a deeper appreciation for the amazing bears of Yellowstone.
History of Yellowstone
Available: May 5 – October 31
Duration: 8-10 hours
Departure Time: 6:30 AM
Yellowstone National Park has a rich history dating back to thousands of years of native habitation. Since the early 19th century, modern America has been captivated by the stories of early explorers. In 1872, the world’s first national park was established after the Washburn Expedition of 1870. A Montana Master Naturalist guide will take you to visit several of the park’s most interesting sites, including historic lodges and hotels, as well as significant locations from early expeditions. You can experience what early park visitors would have seen and felt through stories and historical anecdotes while following in the footsteps of past generations.
Starting bid
Yellowstone Park Snow Coach to Old Faithful with Ski Drop Winter 2026-27. $800 value.
Welcome to Winter Yellowstone! * Round trip snow coach transportation between Mammoth and Old Faithful for two people
& Old Faithful Ski Drop for two people.
This package will be effective December 16, 2026, through March 1, 2027 (excluding holiday weekends)
and depending on availability at the time of booking. When your travel dates are tentatively set, please
email the Special Reservations Office of Xanterra Parks & Resorts at [email protected] This
package is non-transferrable, and advance reservations are necessary.
We look forward to welcoming you to the winter season at the World's First National Park.
Starting bid
Two-Night Stay + $50 Dining Credit at Basecamp Coffee
$750 value
Welcome to a one-of-a-kind Missoula experience, designed with everything you need, and nothing you don't.
Whether you’re exploring the best of downtown, fishing our legendary streams, or cheering on The Griz at the
University of Montana, The Wren Hotel encourages the spirit of discovery.
This certificate is valid for a 2-night stay for two in a king guestroom + $50 dining credit at Basecamp Coffee.
Certificate is valid based on availability; there are no blackout dates. Maximum value of $750 - has no cash value.
Includes parking and taxes. Please contact The Wren at (406) 401-4400 for reservations. Advance reservations are
required for accommodations. Original certificate must be presented upon check-in. Certificate expires January 31,
2027.
Starting bid
Full guided day of fly fishing for 2 anglers on the Yellowstone or Madison River- with local licensed guide Rich Searle (MT#40313) with Prairie Smoke Outfitters.
$700 value.
Contact Rich Searle- [email protected], 406-579-8719. www.psoflyfishing.com
All tackle, flies, lunches, non alcoholic beverages included.
Montana fishing licenses not included and are required.
Starting bid
A luxurious deep cleansing followed by exfoliation, warm steam and pore extractions as needed. Massage of your face, neck, scalp, and shoulders to fully relax you. A facial mask with proven medical grade efficacy is applied and custom skin care is applied depending on your concerns.
Starting bid
Jump Time Bozeman Premium Party includes 10 Jumpers, 1 large Pizza, 1 bottled water per guest, ice cream and an extra 1 free hour coupon for the guest of honor. $380 value.
Starting bid
Crosscut Day Passes + Swag
Five Day Passes to Crosscut Mountain Sports Center + Crosscut Mystery Ranch hip pack + Crosscut cowbell + Crosscut Sauce Hat
$245 Value
Enjoy the groomed ski trails of Crosscut Mountain Sports Center with five day passes to use for your family or to share with friends. Sport a Crosscut-branded Sauce hat and Mystery Ranch hip pack to carry your water and snacks while you ski. As an added bonus, we’ve added a sturdy, loud Crosscut cowbell to help you cheer on your favorite racers at the upcoming races throughout the winter.
Details: This experience is transferable but not for resale.
Donated by Crosscut Mountain Sports Center
Starting bid
Blackbird Kitchen Gift Card ($150)
$150 value
Enjoy fresh, thoughtfully prepared food with a $150 gift card to Blackbird Kitchen, a Bozeman favorite for locally inspired cuisine. Perfect for a relaxed lunch, a cozy dinner, or meeting friends over great food and drinks, Blackbird offers a warm, inviting atmosphere. A wonderful way to savor local flavor while supporting a beloved community restaurant.
Donated by Blackbird Kitchen
Starting bid
Private Biathlon Lesson for Four
$350 value
Experience the sport of biathlon in a welcoming environment with a private, two-hour biathlon experience for four. Whether you’re new to biathlon or have been practicing for years, this experience can be tailored to match your goals. Your experience will be based at Crosscut’s world-class biathlon range where you will have the opportunity to spend time refining your shooting technique. For those comfortable on skis, the session can also include ski laps around the stadium for a true biathlon challenge. After your time on the range, relax and refuel with a catered box lunch. Package includes a 2-hour private biathlon experience for up to four people, a catered box lunch for four people, and four Crosscut hats.
Details: This experience is transferable but not for resale.
Donated by Crosscut Mountain Sports Center
Starting bid
Bodhi Farms Wellness and Dinner Package: Massage, Sauna & Dinner for Two
Value: $700
Escape to the tranquility of Bodhi Farms, nestled along Cottonwood Creek at the base of the Gallatin Mountains. Begin your retreat with a 90-minute couples massage in a serene creekside tipi, where the gentle sounds of nature enhance your relaxation. Continue your wellness journey with a private wood-fired sauna session, melting away stress as you soak in the peaceful surroundings. After an afternoon of pure rejuvenation, savor a farm-to-table dining experience at the Field Kitchen, where wild game and fresh, locally sourced ingredients create a meal to remember.
This package includes a 90-minute couples massage, a private sauna session, and dinner for two at the Field Kitchen—a perfect way to reconnect, unwind, and experience Montana’s natural beauty in a truly authentic setting. Bid now for a restorative escape!
Details: This experience is transferable but not for resale. All experiences may be booked on a single or separate dates. Gratuity is not included.
Donated by Bodhi Farms
Starting bid
Spire Climbing + Fitness Family Adventure Package
Value: $434
Reach new heights with this adventure-packed bundle from Spire Climbing & Fitness, perfect for climbers of all ages and experience levels. Start with a family climbing pass for four, offering a fun and active outing on Spire’s world-class indoor climbing walls. Whether it’s your first time on the wall or you’re a regular climber, Spire’s welcoming environment makes it easy to jump in and have fun together as a family.
In addition, enjoy a $250 Spire Climbing & Fitness gift card that can be used toward day passes, classes, gear, or memberships—giving you the flexibility to keep the adventure going. Round out the package with a Spire hat and Nalgene water bottle to show your love for climbing and stay hydrated along the way.
Package includes a 1-day family climbing pass for four, a $250 Spire Climbing Center gift card, one Spire hat, and one Spire Nalgene water bottle.
Details: This experience is transferable but not for resale.
Donated by: Spire Climbing and Fitness
Starting bid
Team USA Superfan Package
Value: $210
Show your support for Team USA! The package features a Team USA Ralph Lauren Villagewear sweater (women’s small), a Team USA t-shirt (adult small), cozy Team USA mittens, and a US Paralympics Nordic Skiing hat. Completing the package is The Hard Parts by Oksana Masters, an inspiring memoir that highlights perseverance, grit, and determination through sport and life.
Donated by: Dani Aravich and Crosscut Mountain Sports Center
Starting bid
Spire Climbing + Fitness All-Access Package
Value: $117
Get a taste of everything Spire Climbing & Fitness has to offer with this all-access experience for two. Enjoy full day access to Spire’s climbing facilities, including gear rental and introductory instruction—a great option for first-time climbers or anyone looking to sharpen their skills in a supportive environment. Complete the experience with a Spire swag package, including a branded hat and Nalgene water bottle to keep you fueled and ready for your next adventure.
Package includes two all-access climbing passes (day pass, gear, and lessons included), one Spire hat, and one Spire Nalgene water bottle.
Details: This experience is transferable but not for resale.
Donated by:
Spire Climbing and Fitness
Starting bid
Mystery Ranch 90L Mission Duffel
Value: $239
Built for big trips and rugged adventures, the Mystery Ranch 90L Mission Duffel is a go-anywhere gear hauler designed to handle it all. With ample storage for extended travel, expeditions, or hauling bulky gear, this durable duffel features tough, weather-resistant materials and reinforced construction that stands up to heavy use.
Thoughtful details like multiple carry options, internal organization, and a wide-opening main compartment make packing and transport easy—whether you’re heading to the mountains, the airport, or the back of a truck. Trusted by outdoor professionals, this duffel is made to perform wherever your adventures take you.
Donated by Crosscut Mountain Sports Center
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