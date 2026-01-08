Skillman Church of Christ Summer Camp: June 1-4 2026

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About this event
This camp is for children who are 18mo old as of June 1, 2026 - they do NOT have to be potty trained
Come join us at the beach! We will enjoy learning about the ocean and the creatures that live in it!
- Teachers: Ms. Mary, Ms. Dianne, Ms. Karen
This camp is for children who are 2-3 - they do NOT have to be potty trained
ROAR! Join us to learn about and play the Dinosaur way!
- Teachers: Ms. Ally, Ms. Roberta
This class is for 2-3 year old's - they do NOT have to be potty trained
Get ready to flutter and crawl into a week of tiny adventures at our Butterflies and Bugs camp where little explorers can spread their wings and have some fun!
- Teachers: Ms. Gabby, Ms. Rebecca
This class is for 3-4 year old's - they do have to be potty trained
Join the fun at the Skillman Carnival! The kids will play fun carnival games like ring toss, face painting, and snack tasting and other fun activities and crafts.
- Teachers: Ms. Brenda, Ms. Elya
This class is for 4-6 year old's - they must be potty trained
GO TEAM USA!! We are hosting World Cup 2026 tryouts at our indoor soccer facility (classroom)!!
- Teachers: Ms. Pauline, Ms. Rachel K.
This class is for 4-6 year old's - they must be potty trained
We will be learning to measure, read about ingredients and so much more! Come join us to make donuts, cupcakes, ice cream and more!
- Teachers: Ms. Whitney, Ms. Paige
Please indicate on your ticket note which class you are wanting to be on the waitlist for. If we are able to get you into the class, we will send you a link to make the payment to secure your placement
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