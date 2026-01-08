Hosted by

Skillman Church of Christ

About this event

Skillman Church of Christ Summer Camp: June 1-4 2026

3014 Skillman St Dallas TX 75206

Ocean and Beach
$375

This camp is for children who are 18mo old as of June 1, 2026 - they do NOT have to be potty trained


Come join us at the beach! We will enjoy learning about the ocean and the creatures that live in it!

- Teachers: Ms. Mary, Ms. Dianne, Ms. Karen

Dinosaurs
$375

This camp is for children who are 2-3 - they do NOT have to be potty trained


ROAR! Join us to learn about and play the Dinosaur way!

- Teachers: Ms. Ally, Ms. Roberta

Butterflies and Bugs
$375

This class is for 2-3 year old's - they do NOT have to be potty trained


Get ready to flutter and crawl into a week of tiny adventures at our Butterflies and Bugs camp where little explorers can spread their wings and have some fun!

- Teachers: Ms. Gabby, Ms. Rebecca

Carnival
$375

This class is for 3-4 year old's - they do have to be potty trained


Join the fun at the Skillman Carnival! The kids will play fun carnival games like ring toss, face painting, and snack tasting and other fun activities and crafts.

- Teachers: Ms. Brenda, Ms. Elya

World Cup Soccer
$375

This class is for 4-6 year old's - they must be potty trained


GO TEAM USA!! We are hosting World Cup 2026 tryouts at our indoor soccer facility (classroom)!!

- Teachers: Ms. Pauline, Ms. Rachel K.

Cooking Class (Easy Desserts)
$375

This class is for 4-6 year old's - they must be potty trained


We will be learning to measure, read about ingredients and so much more! Come join us to make donuts, cupcakes, ice cream and more!

- Teachers: Ms. Whitney, Ms. Paige

Waitlist for closed class
Free

Please indicate on your ticket note which class you are wanting to be on the waitlist for. If we are able to get you into the class, we will send you a link to make the payment to secure your placement

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