Skillman Church of Christ Summer Camp: June 15-18 2026

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About this event
This camp is for children who are 18mo old as of June 1, 2026 - they do NOT have to be potty trained
Every Child is an Artist! Come join us and create a portfolio of art, taking inspiration from several master artists!
- Teachers: Ms. Mary, Ms. Pita, Ms. Karen
This camp is for children who are 2-3 - they do NOT have to be potty trained.
Come join us at the beach! We will enjoy learning about the ocean and the creatures that live in it!
- Teachers: Ms. Ally, Ms.Roberta
This camp is for children 2-3 - they do NOT have to be potty trained.
Toddlers who love Bluey are sure to enjoy this camp! We will craft and play games - join us for Keepy Uppy, Pass the Parcel and more!
- Teachers: Ms. Rebecca, Ms. Gabby
This camp is for children 3-4 - they do have to be potty trained.
Come explore the safari with us and friends! The kids will go to a safari where we will find some cool animals and have so much fun spying them!
- Teachers: Ms. Brenda, Ms. Elya
This class is for 4-5 year old's - they must be potty trained
Bring your dribbling skills for a high energy and fun week at Basketball Camp!
- Teachers: Ms. Pauline, Ms. Rachel
This class is for 4-5 year old's - they must be potty trained.
Let's explore the fun world of making and cooking easy breakfast and snack foods. We will be learning how to make and pick your own flavor muffins, yogurt, smoothies, and cookies!
- Teachers: Ms. Whitney, Ms. Paige
Please indicate on your ticket note which class you are wanting to be on the waitlist for. If we are able to get you into the class, we will send you a link to make the payment to secure your placement
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