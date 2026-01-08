Skillman Church of Christ Summer Camp: June 22-25 2026

Hosted by
This camp is for children who are 18mo old as of June 1, 2026 - they do NOT have to be potty trained.
ROAR!! Join us to learn about and play the Dinosaur way!
- Teachers: Ms. Mary, Ms. Pita, Ms. Karen
This camp is for children who are 2-3 - they do NOT have to be potty trained.
Come on down to the farm! We will have fun learning about all the animals who live on the farm! E-I-E-I-O!!
- Teachers: Ms. Ally, Ms. Roberta
This camp is for children 2-3 - they do NOT have to be potty trained.
Join us on an adventure full of bright colors, sparkles, and a touch of magic!
- Teachers: Ms. Rebecca, Ms. Gabby
This camp is for children 3-4 - they do have to be potty trained.
Come have fun with the sharks!! We make some fun shark crafts and learn all about them! Can’t wait to be shark experts with you!
- Teachers: Ms. Brenda, Ms. Elya
This class is for 4-5 year old's - they must be potty trained.
Rattle those pots and pans for a fun, tasty week. Come cook with us!
- Teachers: Ms. Pauline, Ms. Rachel
This class is for 4-5 year old's - they must be potty trained.
Come join us to learn about all the fun ways you can use paint, playdough, slime and more! We will explore multiple art mediums to create special art as well as make slime, oobleck, and bouncy balls!
- Teachers: Ms. Whitney, Ms. Paige
Please indicate on your ticket note which class you are wanting to be on the waitlist for. If we are able to get you into the class, we will send you a link to make the payment to secure your placement
