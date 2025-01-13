Skillman Church of Christ Summer Camp: June 23-26 2025

This camp is for children who are 18mo old as of June 1, 2025 - they do NOT have to be potty trained
- Teachers: Ms. Mary, Ms. Elya, Ms. Whitney
Amazing Artists
$350
This camp is for children who are 2-3 - they do NOT have to be potty trained
- Teachers: Ms. Ally, Ms. Katie B.
Under the Sea
$350
This camp is for children 2-3 - they do NOT have to be potty trained
- Teachers: Ms. Rebecca, Ms. Gabby
Fabulous Fossils and Dinosaurs
$350
This class is for 3 year old's - they must be potty trained
- Teachers: Ms. Myranda, Ms. Brenda
Planes, Trains and Automobiles
$350
This class is for 3-4 year old's - they must be potty trained
- Teachers: Ms. Cassidy, Ms. Katie D.
Final 4 Basketball
$350
This class is for 4-5 year old's - they must be potty trained
- Teachers: Ms. Pauline, Ms. Rachel
Cooking Class
$350
This class is for 4-5 year old's - they must be potty trained
- Teachers: Ms. Lacinda, Ms. Paige
Waitlist for closed class
free
Please indicate on your ticket note which class you are wanting to be on the waitlist for. If we are able to get you into the class, we will send you a link to make the payment to secure your placement
