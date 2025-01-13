Skillman Church of Christ Summer Camp: June 2-5 2025

This camp is for children who are 18mo old as of June 1, 2025 - they do NOT have to be potty trained
- Teachers: Ms. Mary, Ms. Elya, Ms. Whitney
This camp is for children who are 18mo old as of June 1, 2025 - they do NOT have to be potty trained
- Teachers: Ms. Mary, Ms. Elya, Ms. Whitney
Dino Dig
$350
This camp is for children who are 2-3 - they do NOT have to be potty trained
- Teachers: Ms. Ally, Ms. Katie B.
This camp is for children who are 2-3 - they do NOT have to be potty trained
- Teachers: Ms. Ally, Ms. Katie B.
Books of Eric Carle
$350
This class is for 2-3 year old's - they do NOT have to be potty trained
- Teachers: Ms. Gabby, Ms. Rebecca
This class is for 2-3 year old's - they do NOT have to be potty trained
- Teachers: Ms. Gabby, Ms. Rebecca
Wild West
$350
This class is for 3 year old's - they must be potty trained
- Teachers: Ms. Myranda, Ms. Brenda
This class is for 3 year old's - they must be potty trained
- Teachers: Ms. Myranda, Ms. Brenda
Ocean Animals
$350
This class is for 3 year old's - they must be potty trained
- Teachers: Ms. Dianne, Ms. Pita
This class is for 3 year old's - they must be potty trained
- Teachers: Ms. Dianne, Ms. Pita
Princess and Knights
$350
This class is for 3-4 year old's - they must be potty trained
- Teachers: Ms. Lisa, Ms. Amy
This class is for 3-4 year old's - they must be potty trained
- Teachers: Ms. Lisa, Ms. Amy
World Cup Soccer
$350
This class is for 4-5 year old's - they must be potty trained
- Teachers: Ms. Pauline, Ms. Rachel K.
This class is for 4-5 year old's - they must be potty trained
- Teachers: Ms. Pauline, Ms. Rachel K.
Cooking Class
$350
This class is for 4-6 year old's - they must be potty trained
- Teachers: Ms. Lacinda, Ms. Paige
This class is for 4-6 year old's - they must be potty trained
- Teachers: Ms. Lacinda, Ms. Paige
Waitlist for closed class
Free
Please indicate on your ticket note which class you are wanting to be on the waitlist for. If we are able to get you into the class, we will send you a link to make the payment to secure your placement
Please indicate on your ticket note which class you are wanting to be on the waitlist for. If we are able to get you into the class, we will send you a link to make the payment to secure your placement
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!