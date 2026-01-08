Skillman Church of Christ Summer Camp: June 8-11 2026

Hosted by
This camp is for children who are 18mo old as of June 1, 2026 - they do NOT have to be potty trained
Come on down to the farm! We will have fun learning about all the animals who live on the farm! E-I-E-I-O!!
- Teachers: Ms. Mary, Ms. Dianne, Ms. Karen
This camp is for children who are 2-3 - they do NOT have to be potty trained
Every child is an artist! Come join us and create a portfolio of art, taking inspiration from several master artists.
- Teachers: Ms. Ally, Ms. Roberta
This camp is for children who are 2-3 - they do NOT have to be potty trained.
Little builders, big fun!! Our construction camp for toddlers builds skills one block at a time!
- Teachers: Ms. Rebecca, Ms. Gabby
This camp is for children who are 3-4 - they do have to be potty trained
Come celebrate Christmas with a splash of summer with us. Kids will have fun celebrating Christmas in June by doing some fun activities and crafts like playing with snow.
- Teachers: Ms. Brenda, Ms. Elya
This class is for 4-5 year old's - they must be potty trained
Calling all football players and fans - NFL preseason starts early! Join us to practice your quarterback skills.
- Teachers: Ms. Pauline, Ms. Rachel
This class is for 4-5 year old's - they must be potty trained
Let's learn about the Olympics and all the fun events. We will be running, jumping, riding rollerboards and more. This camp will also create fun Olympic torches, medals and more!
- Teachers: Ms. Whitney, Ms. Paige
Please indicate on your ticket note which class you are wanting to be on the waitlist for. If we are able to get you into the class, we will send you a link to make the payment to secure your placement
