Hosted by

Skillman Church of Christ

About this event

Skillman Church of Christ Summer Camp: June 8-11 2026

3014 Skillman St Dallas TX 75206

Farm Fun
$375

This camp is for children who are 18mo old as of June 1, 2026 - they do NOT have to be potty trained


Come on down to the farm! We will have fun learning about all the animals who live on the farm! E-I-E-I-O!!

- Teachers: Ms. Mary, Ms. Dianne, Ms. Karen

Artist Camp
$375

This camp is for children who are 2-3 - they do NOT have to be potty trained


Every child is an artist! Come join us and create a portfolio of art, taking inspiration from several master artists.

- Teachers: Ms. Ally, Ms. Roberta

Construction
$375

This camp is for children who are 2-3 - they do NOT have to be potty trained.


Little builders, big fun!! Our construction camp for toddlers builds skills one block at a time!

- Teachers: Ms. Rebecca, Ms. Gabby

Christmas in June
$375

This camp is for children who are 3-4 - they do have to be potty trained


Come celebrate Christmas with a splash of summer with us. Kids will have fun celebrating Christmas in June by doing some fun activities and crafts like playing with snow.

- Teachers: Ms. Brenda, Ms. Elya

Super Bowl Football
$375

This class is for 4-5 year old's - they must be potty trained


Calling all football players and fans - NFL preseason starts early! Join us to practice your quarterback skills.

- Teachers: Ms. Pauline, Ms. Rachel

Mini Olympics
$375

This class is for 4-5 year old's - they must be potty trained


Let's learn about the Olympics and all the fun events. We will be running, jumping, riding rollerboards and more. This camp will also create fun Olympic torches, medals and more!

- Teachers: Ms. Whitney, Ms. Paige

Waitlist for closed class
Free

Please indicate on your ticket note which class you are wanting to be on the waitlist for. If we are able to get you into the class, we will send you a link to make the payment to secure your placement

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!