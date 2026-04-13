Fine Art Forward

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Fine Art Forward

About this event

SKIN! The "Sexy" Art Show 2026

4401 N Himes Ave suite 150

Tampa, FL 33614, USA

(2) VIP Admission to SKIN! Art Show 2026 (2 VIP Tickets)
$80
Available until Jul 17
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Doors open at 6:00pm for this Ticket. You will have early entry into the gallery section of the show, meet & greet with the artists, and have the first chance to purchase art before the show opens to General Admission. Also includes (2) complimentary drinks per ticket. You may use both tickets at once or one each night of the show.

VIP Admission to SKIN! Art Show 2026 (Either Night)
$50
Available until Jul 17

Early Admission to SKIN! for Friday OR Saturday, July 17 or 18, 2026
Doors open at 6:00pm for this Ticket. You will have early entry into the gallery section of the show, meet & greet with the artists, and have the first chance to purchase art before the show opens to General Admission. Also includes (2) complimentary drinks.

Friday Night General Admission to SKIN! Art Show 2026
$30
Available until Jul 17

Single Admission to SKIN! for Friday, July 17, 2026
Doors open at 7:00pm for this Ticket.

Saturday Night General Admission to SKIN! Art Show 2026
$30
Available until Jul 17

Single Admission to SKIN! for Saturday, July 18, 2026
Doors open at 7:00pm for this Ticket.

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