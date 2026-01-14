Hosted by

Blue Tailed Skinks

Skinks Winter Dinner Silent Auction- Category 3 Art & Wine

Dutcher Crossing Winery
$200

Starting bid

1 case of Cut Root Pinot Noir-Russian River Valley AVA (FMV $675) https://dutchercrossingwinery.com

DRNK Winery
$100

Starting bid

4-pack of Wine with a Comp Tasting for 4 people https://drnkwines.com/ (FMV $323) 2023 Pinot Noir Russian River Valley, 2022 Meritage Sonoma Valley, 2023 Sauvignon Blanc Wildwood Vineyards Sonoma Valley, 2024 Chardonnay Mill Station Vineyard-Dutton Ranch, Green Valley of the Russian River Valley

North American Press Wine
$60

Starting bid

2 Bottles of "Wildcard" Cider & 2 Bottles of "The Rebel" Baco Noir! https://northamericanpress.wine. (FMV $120)

Mushroom Lovers
$100

Starting bid

Original Framed Drawing by Diza Hope 18" x 18" https://www.dizahope.com (FMV $450)

Big Rock
$100

Starting bid

Original Painting By Judy Chance Hope Acrylic on Linen 20" x 20" (FMV $400) https://www.willitscenterforthearts.org/artistsdatabase/judy-hope https://www.instagram.com/judychancehope/?hl=en

