Skinks Winter Dinner Silent Auction- Category 2 Goods & Services

About this event
One-Month Performance Training Membership: This membership includes an initial evaluation, a follow-up appointment, and one month of customized programming. (FMV $500)
The initial evaluation consists of a comprehensive full-body assessment designed to identify movement limitations, weaknesses, or areas of concern. Based on this assessment, individualized programming is developed to address specific needs.
Programming may include mobility and/or strengthening exercises aimed at improving movement quality, technique, strength, and overall performance, while enhancing durability and injury resilience.
At MOWBS Physiotherapy, our goal is to optimize movement so you can stay active and continue doing the activities you love. https://www.mowbsphysiotherapy.com
1 Free Month Ultimate Unlimited Membership including access to all of the Inspired Fitness Classes, including Pilates (Reformer & Mat), Yoga, TRX, Spin, BootCamp, And More! (FMV $ 450) https://www.inspired2befit.com
Xbox Series X - Gaming Console - 1TB SSD - Includes Xbox Wireless Controller - 4K Gaming - 120FPS - Carbon Black - with disk (FMV $650)
Making Simple Robots Book
Paper Inventions
Mario, the Maker Magician
Very Useful Monster Kit
hat
robot plushies (FMV $235)
4 day-passes to Santa Rosa's premier climbing gym. Yoga, Fitness, Climbing (FMV $160) https://www.sessionclimbing.com/
You and three of your guests join Ecologist/Botanist Caprice Disbrow for a family friendly hike to learn about the plants, animals, and fungi you zoom past while riding at Howarth Park!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!