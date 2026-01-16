Skinks Winter Dinner Silent Auction- Category 2 Goods & Services

One-Month Performance Training Membership: This membership includes an initial evaluation, a follow-up appointment, and one month of customized programming. (FMV $500)



The initial evaluation consists of a comprehensive full-body assessment designed to identify movement limitations, weaknesses, or areas of concern. Based on this assessment, individualized programming is developed to address specific needs.



Programming may include mobility and/or strengthening exercises aimed at improving movement quality, technique, strength, and overall performance, while enhancing durability and injury resilience.



At MOWBS Physiotherapy , our goal is to optimize movement so you can stay active and continue doing the activities you love. https://www.mowbsphysiotherapy.com