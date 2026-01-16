Hosted by

Blue Tailed Skinks

Skinks Winter Dinner Silent Auction- Category 2 Goods & Services

Performance Training MOWBS Physiotherapy
$150

Starting bid

One-Month Performance Training Membership: This membership includes an initial evaluation, a follow-up appointment, and one month of customized programming. (FMV $500)

The initial evaluation consists of a comprehensive full-body assessment designed to identify movement limitations, weaknesses, or areas of concern. Based on this assessment, individualized programming is developed to address specific needs.

Programming may include mobility and/or strengthening exercises aimed at improving movement quality, technique, strength, and overall performance, while enhancing durability and injury resilience.

At MOWBS Physiotherapy, our goal is to optimize movement so you can stay active and continue doing the activities you love. https://www.mowbsphysiotherapy.com

Inspired Fitness
$100

Starting bid

1 Free Month Ultimate Unlimited Membership including access to all of the Inspired Fitness Classes, including Pilates (Reformer & Mat), Yoga, TRX, Spin, BootCamp, And More! (FMV $ 450) https://www.inspired2befit.com

X-Box Gaming Console
$200

Starting bid

Xbox Series X - Gaming Console - 1TB SSD - Includes Xbox Wireless Controller - 4K Gaming - 120FPS - Carbon Black - with disk (FMV $650)

Hog Island Oyster Company
$50

Starting bid

$100 gift card, Beanie and Sweatshirt (Large) (FMV $189) https://hogislandoysters.com

Session Passes
$50

Starting bid

4 day-passes to Santa Rosa's premier climbing gym. Yoga, Fitness, Climbing (FMV $160) https://www.sessionclimbing.com/

Roll Up Cafe Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

$100 Gift Card to Roll Up Cafe https://rolluptocoffee.com

Sports Basement Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

$50 Gift card to Sports Basement http://sportsbasement.com

Sports Basement Gift Card
$40

Starting bid

$100 Gift card to Sports Basement http://sportsbasement.com

Ecology Along the Trail
$20

Starting bid

You and three of your guests join Ecologist/Botanist Caprice Disbrow for a family friendly hike to learn about the plants, animals, and fungi you zoom past while riding at Howarth Park!

