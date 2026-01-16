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Blue Tailed Skinks

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Skinks Winter Dinner Silent Auction- Category 1 Cycling Specific

Specialized G3 Pro Levo E-MTB item
Specialized G3 Pro Levo E-MTB
$2,000

Starting bid

2023 Turbo Levo 3 Pro Carbon – Medium (S3)

Courtesy of Specialized & Trail House, this incredible size medium demo e-bike comes with a new drive train, new tires and a warrantee.  Click here for full specs. (FMV $8500)

GRANFONDO Race Entry item
GRANFONDO Race Entry item
GRANFONDO Race Entry
$200

Starting bid

Ride Entry for any route of the 2026 Edition of LEVI'S GRANFONDO on April 25, 2026. In addition to entry into the PREMIER GRANFONDO. FMV ($370).

GRANFONDO Swag Package item
GRANFONDO Swag Package item
GRANFONDO Swag Package item
GRANFONDO Swag Package
$200

Starting bid

* Crazy Swag Package* Signed Isreal/Premier Tech, Size L, Ekio Helmet. (Developed in collaboration with professional World Tour teams and worn during the biggest races like the Tour de France, they meet the highest demands in terms of safety and performance). Signed Isreal/Premier Tech Jersey, Pair of Bike Monkey Pints, Pair of Fondo Espresso Cups/Saucers, 2 Tall Boy Bike Socks, Sticker Joy Package! (FMV: $500).

2026 Grasshopper Adventure Series item
2026 Grasshopper Adventure Series item
2026 Grasshopper Adventure Series item
2026 Grasshopper Adventure Series
$200

Starting bid

Choose entries to THREE Grasshopper Adventure Series Races. (FMV $510) https://www.grasshopperadventureseries.com/

Echelon Cyclery item
Echelon Cyclery item
Echelon Cyclery item
Echelon Cyclery
$200

Starting bid

POC Tectal Race MIPS Helmet (medium), Pearl Izumi Pads Large (FMV $380) https://www.echeloncycle.com

Echelon Cyclery item
Echelon Cyclery item
Echelon Cyclery
$100

Starting bid

Pro tune, Trucker Hat, Water Bottle (FMV $210) https://www.echeloncycle.com

Road Skills Clinic w/Larissa Connors item
Road Skills Clinic w/Larissa Connors item
Road Skills Clinic w/Larissa Connors
$250

Starting bid

COACH LARISSA

2-3 hours of riding with Larissa for newer road riders. (FMV $500) It's possible no one in the world is as fanatical about cycling as Larissa Connors. The former pro road and mountain bike racer has an infectious personality brought about by a pure love of riding bicycles. Connors found unparalleled success throughout her career, winning countless endurance mountain bike events including the prestigious Leadville 100 and Belgian Waffle Rides. Now the mom of a bike crazy 5-year-old and a full time math teacher, Connors spends her spare time doing trail work, leading Skinks all over, NICA camps and spreading the joy of cycling far and wide. https://www.gravelstoke.com/gravel-cycling-gear-blog/larissa-connors-claims-top-womens-spot-at-the-2025-mega-hopper

Bluetailed Skinks MTB Summer Camp Entry item
Bluetailed Skinks MTB Summer Camp Entry item
Bluetailed Skinks MTB Summer Camp Entry
$250

Starting bid

2026 Bluetailed Skinks Summer Camp! Week 1 June 8-12 Ages 5-8. Week 2 June 15-18 Ages 8-11. Week 3 June 22-26 Girls Week. Week 4 June 29-July 3 Ages 5-8. Week 5 July 6-10 Ages 8-11. www.bluetailedskinks.com

Ross Valley MTB Summer Camp Entry item
Ross Valley MTB Summer Camp Entry item
Ross Valley MTB Summer Camp Entry
$150

Starting bid

Formerly Otis Guy's Summer Camp, Fairfax Mountain Biking For Kids Aged 8 to 14 Years Old and a good fit for kids ready to up their trail miles to a new level. (FMV $495) https://www.rossvalleymountainbikecamp.com

2026 Crusher Cup Series item
2026 Crusher Cup Series
$50

Starting bid

Entry to all four of the 2026 Crusher Cup Series. https://crushercup.com (FMV $300)

Castelli Gift Card item
Castelli Gift Card item
Castelli Gift Card
$75

Starting bid

$300 to ride in style—premium Castelli gear for faster days, longer rides, and legendary comfort.

Castelli Gift Card (Copy) item
Castelli Gift Card (Copy) item
Castelli Gift Card (Copy)
$75

Starting bid

$300 to ride in style—premium Castelli gear for faster days, longer rides, and legendary comfort.

Castelli Gift Card (Copy) item
Castelli Gift Card (Copy) item
Castelli Gift Card (Copy)
$75

Starting bid

$300 to ride in style—premium Castelli gear for faster days, longer rides, and legendary comfort.

Revel Cycles item
Revel Cycles
$100

Starting bid

(FMV $225) Sebastopol's Friendliest Bike Shop! Revel Cycles is your locally owned, full-service bike shop in The Barlow Market, right in the heart of Sebastopol, CA. We offer expert repairs, bikes (kids too!), custom builds, and e-bike rentals to help riders of all levels explore the amazing roads and trails of Sonoma County. Need help building a bike you ordered online, happy to help! We’ve got everything you need to get rolling! www.revelcycles.com

KB.1 Batch Balance Bike item
KB.1 Batch Balance Bike item
KB.1 Batch Balance Bike
$50

Starting bid

The Batch Balance Bike is where every young rider’s journey begins! Designed for toddlers and preschoolers, this pedal-free bike helps kids develop balance, coordination, and confidence before transitioning to a traditional bicycle. The lightweight 6061 aluminum frame makes it easy for little ones to control, while pneumatic tires ensure a smooth ride on sidewalks, driveways, and play areas. (FMV $150) https://www.batchbicycles.com/kids-balance-bike/

She Sends Foundation Stoke Package item
She Sends Foundation Stoke Package item
She Sends Foundation Stoke Package item
She Sends Foundation Stoke Package
$75

Starting bid

She Sends Foundation neck gaitor, mtb fender, cropped SSF t shirt, signed Kate Courtney poster and hat. (FMV $150) https://shesendsfoundation.org

WTB Tires, Shirt item
WTB Tires, Shirt item
WTB Tires, Shirt item
WTB Tires, Shirt
$60

Starting bid

WTB NANO, 40 x 700. Conditions Hardpack, Dirt, Gravel. Usages: Gravel-Cyclocross. Long Sleeve Small Shirt, Black.

NorCal Fan Pack item
NorCal Fan Pack item
NorCal Fan Pack item
NorCal Fan Pack
$50

Starting bid

NorCal hat, 1 tank tshirts, 1 small youth tshirt, 2 6 mo. onesies, stickers (FMV $75)

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