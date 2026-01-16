Skinks Winter Dinner Silent Auction- Category 1 Cycling Specific

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Starting bid
2023 Turbo Levo 3 Pro Carbon – Medium (S3)
Courtesy of Specialized & Trail House, this incredible size medium demo e-bike comes with a new drive train, new tires and a warrantee. Click here for full specs. (FMV $8500)
Starting bid
Ride Entry for any route of the 2026 Edition of LEVI'S GRANFONDO on April 25, 2026. In addition to entry into the PREMIER GRANFONDO. FMV ($370).
Starting bid
* Crazy Swag Package* Signed Isreal/Premier Tech, Size L, Ekio Helmet. (Developed in collaboration with professional World Tour teams and worn during the biggest races like the Tour de France, they meet the highest demands in terms of safety and performance). Signed Isreal/Premier Tech Jersey, Pair of Bike Monkey Pints, Pair of Fondo Espresso Cups/Saucers, 2 Tall Boy Bike Socks, Sticker Joy Package! (FMV: $500).
Starting bid
Choose entries to THREE Grasshopper Adventure Series Races. (FMV $510) https://www.grasshopperadventureseries.com/
Starting bid
POC Tectal Race MIPS Helmet (medium), Pearl Izumi Pads Large (FMV $380) https://www.echeloncycle.com
Starting bid
Starting bid
2-3 hours of riding with Larissa for newer road riders. (FMV $500) It's possible no one in the world is as fanatical about cycling as Larissa Connors. The former pro road and mountain bike racer has an infectious personality brought about by a pure love of riding bicycles. Connors found unparalleled success throughout her career, winning countless endurance mountain bike events including the prestigious Leadville 100 and Belgian Waffle Rides. Now the mom of a bike crazy 5-year-old and a full time math teacher, Connors spends her spare time doing trail work, leading Skinks all over, NICA camps and spreading the joy of cycling far and wide. https://www.gravelstoke.com/gravel-cycling-gear-blog/larissa-connors-claims-top-womens-spot-at-the-2025-mega-hopper
Starting bid
2026 Bluetailed Skinks Summer Camp! Week 1 June 8-12 Ages 5-8. Week 2 June 15-18 Ages 8-11. Week 3 June 22-26 Girls Week. Week 4 June 29-July 3 Ages 5-8. Week 5 July 6-10 Ages 8-11. www.bluetailedskinks.com
Starting bid
Formerly Otis Guy's Summer Camp, Fairfax Mountain Biking For Kids Aged 8 to 14 Years Old and a good fit for kids ready to up their trail miles to a new level. (FMV $495) https://www.rossvalleymountainbikecamp.com
Starting bid
Starting bid
$300 to ride in style—premium Castelli gear for faster days, longer rides, and legendary comfort.
Starting bid
$300 to ride in style—premium Castelli gear for faster days, longer rides, and legendary comfort.
Starting bid
$300 to ride in style—premium Castelli gear for faster days, longer rides, and legendary comfort.
Starting bid
(FMV $225) Sebastopol's Friendliest Bike Shop! Revel Cycles is your locally owned, full-service bike shop in The Barlow Market, right in the heart of Sebastopol, CA. We offer expert repairs, bikes (kids too!), custom builds, and e-bike rentals to help riders of all levels explore the amazing roads and trails of Sonoma County. Need help building a bike you ordered online, happy to help! We’ve got everything you need to get rolling! www.revelcycles.com
Starting bid
The Batch Balance Bike is where every young rider’s journey begins! Designed for toddlers and preschoolers, this pedal-free bike helps kids develop balance, coordination, and confidence before transitioning to a traditional bicycle. The lightweight 6061 aluminum frame makes it easy for little ones to control, while pneumatic tires ensure a smooth ride on sidewalks, driveways, and play areas. (FMV $150) https://www.batchbicycles.com/kids-balance-bike/
Starting bid
She Sends Foundation neck gaitor, mtb fender, cropped SSF t shirt, signed Kate Courtney poster and hat. (FMV $150) https://shesendsfoundation.org
Starting bid
WTB NANO, 40 x 700. Conditions Hardpack, Dirt, Gravel. Usages: Gravel-Cyclocross. Long Sleeve Small Shirt, Black.
Starting bid
NorCal hat, 1 tank tshirts, 1 small youth tshirt, 2 6 mo. onesies, stickers (FMV $75)
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