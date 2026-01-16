Skinks Winter Dinner Silent Auction- Category 1 Cycling Specific

COACH LARISSA

2-3 hours of riding with Larissa for newer road riders. (FMV $500) It's possible no one in the world is as fanatical about cycling as Larissa Connors. The former pro road and mountain bike racer has an infectious personality brought about by a pure love of riding bicycles. Connors found unparalleled success throughout her career, winning countless endurance mountain bike events including the prestigious Leadville 100 and Belgian Waffle Rides. Now the mom of a bike crazy 5-year-old and a full time math teacher, Connors spends her spare time doing trail work, leading Skinks all over, NICA camps and spreading the joy of cycling far and wide. https://www.gravelstoke.com/gravel-cycling-gear-blog/larissa-connors-claims-top-womens-spot-at-the-2025-mega-hopper